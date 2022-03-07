Who was Pasha Lee? Ukrainian actor killed during battle in Irpin

Actor and TV host Pasha Lee was killed during a battle in Irpin outside Kyiv while Russian forces were trying to advance towards the country’s capital.

He enrolled to defend Ukraine on the first day of the Russian-Ukraine crisis. Ukrinform reported that the news was announced on Facebook by Serhiy Tomilenko, head of the National Union of Journalists.

Tomilenko said that Yulia Ostrovska, head of the UATV/DOM Platform, confirmed the report of Lee’s death to the inquiry of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine.

Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 @IAPonomarenko Pasha Lee, a Ukrainian actor turned a Territorial Defense fighter, was killed in action today in Irpin.

He was 33. Pasha Lee, a Ukrainian actor turned a Territorial Defense fighter, was killed in action today in Irpin.He was 33. https://t.co/ygsdetGpEE

Serhiy also mentioned that Lee went to fight for Ukraine from the initial days of the conflict. The actor died in Iprin, where fierce battles are going on between forces from Ukraine and Russia.

According to Ukrinform’s previous reports, the Russia-Ukraine conflict started on February 24. While support has been pouring in from all around the world, the situation in Ukraine, and Europe as a whole, is quite dire.

Vladislav Davidzon @VladDavidzon Well known Ukrainian -Korean actor and beefcake icon Pasha Lee signed up for the army two weeks ago and is now widely reported to have been killed fighting the Russian army. What a waste of youth and talent. Well known Ukrainian -Korean actor and beefcake icon Pasha Lee signed up for the army two weeks ago and is now widely reported to have been killed fighting the Russian army. What a waste of youth and talent. https://t.co/x4HjwdWYBe

Ukraine has also filed a lawsuit against the Russian Federation with the UN International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Everything known about Pasha Lee

Pasha Lee was a Ukrainian actor who was killed as a result of shelling by Russian forces in Irpin on March 6.

He joined the ranks of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to provide aid in the country's defense. Lee was 33 years old at the time of death.

Pasha Lee has appeared in various films and commercials (Image via Jake_Hanrahan/Twitter)

Pasha was popular as a dubbing actor, singer, and composer. He played in the Koleso theater and appeared in several films and commercials.

Lee’s most well-known films include Shtolnya, Shadows of Unforgotten Ancestors by Lyubomyr Levytsky, Zvychayna Sprava by Valentyn Vasyanovych, The Fight Rules by Oleksey Shaparev, Meeting of Classmates by Valentyn Shpakov, and more.

Further details about Pasha’s date of birth, family, career, and educational background have not yet been made public.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been ongoing since February 24. The UN recently claimed that 351 civilians have died in Ukraine during the war, and the Pentagon claimed that Russia has fired more than 500 missiles on Ukraine in 7 days, with an average of 71 missiles.

