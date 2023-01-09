Who is Pastor Jack Hayford? Tributes pour in as The Church On The Way founder passes away at the age of 88

Christian leader Pastor Jack Hayford passed away on January 8, 2023, in his sleep. Reportedly, the pastor was 88 years old at the time of his death. Jack Hayford's family stated that he died peacefully and ate dinner with his wife, Valarie, on the night of his passing and also spoke to his grandkids in the evening.

"We need to get rid of the notion that prominence is the definition of significance - prominence happens to a few people, significance is intended for every person." RIP Jack 1-08-23"We need to get rid of the notion that prominence is the definition of significance - prominence happens to a few people, significance is intended for every person." #JackHayford RIP Jack 1-08-23 "We need to get rid of the notion that prominence is the definition of significance - prominence happens to a few people, significance is intended for every person." #JackHayford https://t.co/0Rq9eLbKGy

Jack Hayford, also known as Pastor Jack, was the founding pastor of The Church On The Way in Van Nuys, California, and served there for more than 30 years. His work as a best-selling writer was also appreciated, as he authored and co-authored more than 50 books. Apart from this, the pastor also composed 500 hymns and choruses. One of the most famous worship songs created by the pastor was Majesty.

Pastor Jack also founded King’s University, in Southlake, Texas, in 1997. He served as the chancellor at the university and later handed over his position to Pastor Robert Morris. King University posted a public message announcing the demise of its founder, Jack Hayford, and said:

“Pastor Jack Hayford, The King’s University and Seminary (TKU) founder and chancellor emeritus passed away on Sunday, January 8, in his home in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, California.”

“Besides my dad, no one impacted me more for the kingdom than Pastor Jack Hayford”: Netizens mourn the death of the celebrated pastor

Being a pastor, Jack impacted dozens of lives, and soon after his death, social media was flooded with tributes as people began sharing their experiences and their feelings about him.

An individual, who happens to be the former president of Foursquare Church, took to Twitter to share how nobody other than his father and the pastor had an impact on his life. He said:

“Besides my dad, no one impacted me more for the kingdom than Pastor Jack Hayford. I received a call early this morning from his wife, Valarie that he had peacefully crossed over into his heavenly reward. No one I personally know has impacted the Body of Christ more than him.”

Glenn Burris @glennburrisjr Besides my dad, no one impacted me more for the kingdom than Pastor Jack Hayford. I received a call early this morning from his wife, Valarie that he had peacefully crossed over into his heavenly reward. No one I personally know has impacted the Body of Christ more than him.

Brady Boyd @pastorbrady I will miss Pastor Jack Hayford. He stood beside me on my darkest day at New Life. He served as an Overseer for the past 15 years. He passed into glory today at 88 years old.

Audrey @AmbassadorAud He was the first preacher I heard PUBLICLY apologize for slavery! @glennburrisjr May he rest in peace!

Robert Morris @PsRobertMorris Early this morning, my dear friend Pastor Jack Hayford went home to be with Jesus. He was 88 years old and was a pastor, teacher, servant, and man of God. For me personally, he was my mentor and spiritual father, and I am so grateful for his influence in my life.

Joel Rainey. ن @joelrainey Pastor Jack Hayford has finished his race at 88 years old and is now in the presence of the Savior about whom he wrote the powerful hymn "Majesty, worship His majesty…"

So grateful for his influence on my generation of pastors!

Rodney Howard-Browne @rhowardbrowne The Great Pastor Jack Hayford went home to be with Jesus today at the age of 88. What a great blessing he was to many around the world. He just saw Jesus and was able to sing Majesty to him personally.



Thank you Ps Jack for your life, ministry and for blessing many.

Phil Cooke @PhilCooke We're so sad to hear of the passing of Pastor Jack Hayford. We raised our daughters at Church on the Way, and I had the opportunity to work closely with Jack on his media ministry. He was a great and godly man, and I still listen to his messages online regularly.

Foursquare Gospel remembers its former president, Pastor Jack

Jack was a prestigious Christian leader, who was celebrated by the masses for his teachings and his wisdom. Apart from all his titles, he also served as the President of the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel (ICFG) from 2004 to 2009. As the pastor passed away, the Foursquare Church remembered the former president and posted a series of tweets.

Pastor Jack Hayford, former president of The Foursquare Church, went to be with the Lord today.

Considered by many to be one of the most influential Foursquare figures since Founder Aimee Semple McPherson, his influence extended nationwide + internationally through his writing, speaking and broadcast ministries.

The current president of the church, Randy Remington, also gave a statement and said:

"Pastor Jack was a Kingdom ambassador whose influence transcended denominational, generational, and global boundaries. Jack's passion for Spirit-filled worship, fervent intercessory prayer, and biblical preaching that revealed Jesus, were modelled in his own personal life. He truly embodied the life he invited others into."

Jack is survived by his four children, 11 grandkids, great-grandchildren, and his second wife, Valarie. Hayford's first wife, Anna Smith, passed away in 2017, after which the pastor remarried and tied the knot with Valarie.

