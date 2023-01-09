Who is Pastor Jack Hayford? Tributes pour in as The Church On The Way founder passes away at the age of 88

Christian leader Pastor Jack Hayford passed away on January 8, 2023, in his sleep. Reportedly, the pastor was 88 years old at the time of his death. Jack Hayford's family stated that he died peacefully and ate dinner with his wife, Valarie, on the night of his passing and also spoke to his grandkids in the evening.
Jack Hayford, also known as Pastor Jack, was the founding pastor of The Church On The Way in Van Nuys, California, and served there for more than 30 years. His work as a best-selling writer was also appreciated, as he authored and co-authored more than 50 books. Apart from this, the pastor also composed 500 hymns and choruses. One of the most famous worship songs created by the pastor was Majesty.
Pastor Jack also founded King’s University, in Southlake, Texas, in 1997. He served as the chancellor at the university and later handed over his position to Pastor Robert Morris. King University posted a public message announcing the demise of its founder, Jack Hayford, and said:
“Pastor Jack Hayford, The King’s University and Seminary (TKU) founder and chancellor emeritus passed away on Sunday, January 8, in his home in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, California.”
“Besides my dad, no one impacted me more for the kingdom than Pastor Jack Hayford”: Netizens mourn the death of the celebrated pastor
Being a pastor, Jack impacted dozens of lives, and soon after his death, social media was flooded with tributes as people began sharing their experiences and their feelings about him.
An individual, who happens to be the former president of Foursquare Church, took to Twitter to share how nobody other than his father and the pastor had an impact on his life. He said:
“Besides my dad, no one impacted me more for the kingdom than Pastor Jack Hayford. I received a call early this morning from his wife, Valarie that he had peacefully crossed over into his heavenly reward. No one I personally know has impacted the Body of Christ more than him.”
Foursquare Gospel remembers its former president, Pastor Jack
Jack was a prestigious Christian leader, who was celebrated by the masses for his teachings and his wisdom. Apart from all his titles, he also served as the President of the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel (ICFG) from 2004 to 2009. As the pastor passed away, the Foursquare Church remembered the former president and posted a series of tweets.
The current president of the church, Randy Remington, also gave a statement and said:
"Pastor Jack was a Kingdom ambassador whose influence transcended denominational, generational, and global boundaries. Jack's passion for Spirit-filled worship, fervent intercessory prayer, and biblical preaching that revealed Jesus, were modelled in his own personal life. He truly embodied the life he invited others into."
Jack is survived by his four children, 11 grandkids, great-grandchildren, and his second wife, Valarie. Hayford's first wife, Anna Smith, passed away in 2017, after which the pastor remarried and tied the knot with Valarie.