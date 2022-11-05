Who is Pat Harrigan? Investigation underway as shots fired in North Carolina GOP candidate’s family home

According to sources, the FBI is looking into a shooting that occurred last month at the home of Pat Harrigan's parents in North Carolina. Pat Harrigan is a former Green Beret and Republican congressman candidate.

Brandon Craft, campaign manager for Harrigan, claimed that the Hickory residence was shot into and that the inquiry has been ongoing ever since. The house is owned and occupied by Harrigan's parents, but Craft said that Harrigan's kids were present when the incident occurred and that the shot entered the house within a few feet of where the kids were sleeping.

Pat Harrigan's parents have currently moved out of the town to safeguard his children after the shooting

PatHarriganNC @PatHarriganNC



Pat Harrigan's parents, Marla Harrigan and her husband, James Harrigan, revealed to sources on Thursday, November 3, that on the evening of October 18, they were watching television down the hall when their laundry room window was shattered by a gunshot. The Hickory Police Department responded to their 911 call and noted that a gun was involved in the police report.

Marla Harrigan stated that both children of the congressional candidate were soundly sleeping in the room just above where the shooting took place. The children were not awakened by the bullet, which came from a heavily forested zone.

Pat Harrigan, a West Point alumnus and former Green Beret who fought in Afghanistan, targeted his Democratic rival, state senator Jeff Jackson, in a November 3 tweet that made reference to the shooting.

PatHarriganNC @PatHarriganNC

Jeff Jackson's politics lead to rising inflation, economic ruin, & rampant crime–including political violence. My mission is a better economy, less inflation & safe streets. A bullet & death threats aren't enough to knock this Green Beret off that mission.

Additionally, Marla Harrigan said in a statement:

“It's just disconcerting, especially with the children there. This campaign is so stressful, and we feel so badly for our son because, you know, he's terribly stressed about his children ... and now they're gone, they're not with their parents and it's just very, very disruptive."

Speaking on behalf of the Hickory Police Department, Kristen Hart stated that no arrests have been made in connection with the event and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Additionally, the Republican candidate has also received several death threats, according to Jordan Shaw, a spokesperson for the Harrigan campaign. These threats have been reported to the police to help with their investigation.

However, according to the campaign manager for Harrigan, who spoke to The Carolina Journal, local, state, and federal authorities are all involved in the incident investigation. It is unclear if the event led to Harrigan and his family getting more law enforcement protection.

The newly constructed 14th District, which includes much of Charlotte and its southern and western suburbs, is expected to be a close fight between Jackson and Harrigan.

