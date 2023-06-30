Who plays Archimedes in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

The highly anticipated action-adventure film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will premiere in theaters on June 30, 2023. The film has garnered headlines in recent times, for it will not only see the long-awaited return of veteran actor Harrison Ford in the lead role of Indiana Jones but also new characters from the Indiana Jones comics come to life.

One of the new characters that the audience will get to see in the upcoming installment of the franchise is Archimedes. Archimedes is a Greek inventor in the Indiana Jones universe who invented the Dial of Destiny, a mechanism through which one can change the events in history, therefore altering the concept of time and space. This is the very same legendary artifact that Indiana Jones will be pursuing to retrieve in the new film before it falls into the wrong hands.

Since the Dial of Destiny is the driving mechanism of the film's storyline, it is only natural that fans will finally be acquainted with the character of Archimedes, who will be played by British actor Nasser Memarzia.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's Nasser Memarzia has been featured in a host of acclaimed projects

Nasser Memarzia in The Tyrant (Image via IMDb)

Nasser Memarzia is a British-Iranian actor, playwright, and stage director who grew up in London, England. The actor had wanted to pursue acting from a very young age and studied performing arts at the University of Tehran.

He made his acting debut in the 2011 action thriller The Devil's Double, where he played the role of Latif's father. The actor received stunning reviews for his performance, and since then, there's been no looking back as the actor has gone on to star in several acclaimed projects.

Some acting credits that the actor holds include My Brother the Devil, The Bureau, The Night Manager, The Golden Anniversary, After Love, and All the Old Knives, among numerous others.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny synopsis

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is scheduled to release in theaters on June 30, 2023. Rotten Tomatoes released the official synopsis of the film, which reads:

"Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA."

Apart from Nasser Memarzia and Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will feature several other actors and actresses who will essay pivotal roles, including:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw

Madds Mikkelsen as Jurgen Voller

John Rhys-Davies as Sallah

Antonio Banderas as Renaldo

Boyd Holbrook as Klaber

Toby Jones as Basil Shaw

Shaunette Renee Wilson as Mason

The film, unlike the rest of the franchise's installments, is not directed by Steven Spielberg; rather, notable director James Mangold has taken on the responsibility this time. The director is known for directing several Hollywood blockbusters including Logan, 3:10 to Yuma, Ford v Ferrari, The Wolverine, Girl, Interrupted, and Cop Land, among others. The film is written by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emmanuel.

The action-adventure film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30, 2023.

