Who plays Barry Allen's mother in The Flash movie?

The Flash is an upcoming American movie about a superhero named Flash, adapted from DC Comics. The role of Nora Allen (Barry Allen's mother) in this movie is played by a Spanish actress, María Isabel Verdú Rollán, better known as Maribel Verdú. Verdú is famous for many roles, some of them being Pan's Labyrinth and Y Tu Mama Tambien.

The upcoming 13th installment of the DC Extended Universe, The Flash, is scheduled for release on June 16, 2023. Produced by DC Studios, Double Dream, and Disco Factory, the film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, known for his work on "It" and "It Chapter Two," and featuring a screenplay by Christina Hodson, who previously worked on projects like "Birds of Prey" and "Bumblebee," the movie promises an exciting and fresh take on the beloved superhero character.

What to expect from Maribel Verdú's role in The Flash?

Maribel Verdú was cast as Nora Allen, Barry Allen's mother in the movie The Flash in March 2021 by the director, Andy Muschietti. Nora Allen is portrayed as a loving and supportive mother of Barry Allen, who is tragically murdered when he is a child.

Her death is a pivotal moment in Barry's life and serves as a motivation for him to become The Flash, a superhero, who is then determined to protect others. In the trailer, we can see that Batman makes a special appearance as well. He warns Barry that messing with timelines can bring major consequences.

When Barry Allen wants to save his mother before her death, he travels back in time, but this traps him in an alternate universe without metahumans. With his excellent suit, once again he tries to save the planet.

Everything to know about Maribel Verdú

Maribel Verdú also known as, María Isabel Verdú Rollán, is a Spanish actress born on October 2, 1970. She is admired for her roles in Lovers (1991), Belle Époque (1992), Y tu mamá también (2001), Pan's Labyrinth (2006), and many more.

Verdú has been in this industry for over four decades and has received numerous awards such as the Goya Awards for Best Actress, the Gold Medal of the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences of Spain in 2008, and the National Cinematography Awards given by the Spanish Ministry of Culture in 2009.

Additionally, Verdú has had notable roles in films such as "The Girl of Your Dreams" (1998), "Seven Billiard Tables" (2007), "Blancanieves" (2012), and "El Faro de las Orcas" (2016), among others. Her versatility and talent have allowed her to tackle a wide range of genres and characters, solidifying her status as one of Spain's most respected and admired actresses.

Maribel Verdú's contributions to the world of cinema have been widely recognized, earning her numerous awards and nominations throughout her career. Her ability to bring authenticity and depth to her performances continues to captivate audiences and cement her reputation as a highly accomplished actress in the film industry.

Maribel Verdú's inclusion in The Flash adds to her already impressive acting career, showcasing her versatility and talent in both Spanish and international projects.

Don't forget to book your tickets for The Flash which is set to release on June 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes