Who plays Bonnie in Marvel Echo? Queer and indigenous actor's life and career explored

One of the big breakouts from Marvel's Echo was Bonnie, the titular superhero's cousin, and in the show, she was portrayed by Devery Jacobs. The show sees Maya Lopez taking on the Kingpin while trying to reconnect with her roots, and it is here that she reunites with Bonnie, who plays an extremely important part in her journey.

Devery Jacobs from Echo had quite the career prior to appearing in the Marvel series. Having starred in the show Reservation Dogs, Jacobs gained her popularity from her role and has become a great queer voice for the Mohawk community as well.

Echo star Devery Jacobs made her debut in 2007

Echo star Devery Jacobs's full name is Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs, and she was born on August 8, 1983. A part of the First Nations (Mohawk) community, Jacobs started her acting career in 2007, where she starred in the show The Dead Zone and played the role of Monique in it.

From there on out, she would start receiving more roles, with her appearing in the film South of the Moon and also receiving a role as Claudia Auditore in Assassin's Creed: Lineage, a series of short films that were based on the Assassin's Creed video games.

She then went on to play the lead Aila in Rhymes for Young Ghouls, an independent film that tells the fictional story of a young girl who sets out on a journey to get revenge. While the story itself is fictional, it's heavily inspired by the real-life abuse that did take place in the First Nations. For her work in the film, Jacobs was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for Best Actress in a leading role.

Jacobs then appeared in season two of Neil Gaiman's American Gods, where she played a Cherokee teenager, Sam Black Crow, who identifies as two-spirited. Jacobs, however, identifies herself as queer and not two-spirited. Talking to NBC in an interview, she said:

"On a show about gods, faith and the proximity of people, I had brought up, ‘Wouldn’t it be interesting if Sam was Two Spirit?’ And they all loved it and decided to make that part of the character in her adaptation from book to screen. But that wasn’t something that I had carried lightly. I understood that it was a huge sense of responsibility to play one of the first Two Spirit characters on screen in a major series."

Since 2021, Jacobs has mainly been known for starring in Reservation Dogs, a show that follows a group of indigenous teenagers growing up on a reservation in rural Oklahoma. She stars as Elora Danan Postoak in the series, and her work earned her a nomination for a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series in 2023. She also joined the writer's room of the show for season 2 and directed an episode of season 3.

Her latest work, Marvel's Echo where she played the role of Bonnie, isn't her first collaboration with Marvel Studios. Just at the end of 2023, for What If...? Season 2, Jacobs also voiced the character Kahhori, a native American superhero who received her own episode and played a major part in its finale as well.

With Jacobs now having starred in Echo and What If...? she will be next heard in Ark: The Animated Series, which is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2024.

Echo is currently streaming on Disney+.