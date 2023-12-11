Who plays Dr. John Sturgis in Young Sheldon? Wallace Shawn projects, family and more 

Dr. John Sturgis, played by Wallace Shawn, is a popular character from Young Sheldon who serves as a mentor to the titular boy genius. He has a checkered relationship with his talented protege and frequently refuses to cooperate with him He was also also romantically involved with Meemaw, which established him as a fan favorite. Dr. John Sturgis’s battle with his mental health is also a highlight of the show.

Young Sheldon, a prequel to The Big Bang Theory, features Iain Armitage as a teenage Sheldon Cooper and explores his relationship with friends and family. The cast includes Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, and Annie Potts among others. The series is produced by Timothy Marx.

Who plays Dr. John Sturgis on Young Sheldon?

Wallace Shawn, a seasoned actor who previously worked on Clueless and the Toy Story franchise, plays Dr. John Sturgis on Young Sheldon. The character garnered attention with his eccentric mannerisms and witty dialogue. Dr. John Sturgis also often discourages Sheldon from pursuing his dream, which makes for a compelling watch.

Wallace began his film career with Woody Allen’s Manhattan (1979). He also appeared in the Bob Fosse-directed All That Jazz, which hit screens the same year. The actor received critical acclaim for his comic timing in Strange Invaders (1983) and Clueless (1995).

He also left critics spellbound with his intense roles in My Dinner with Andre and Vanya on 42nd Street, which served as testimony to his versatility as a performer. Wallace made his TV debut with Taxi, adding a new dimension to his career.

He then appeared on TV shows such as Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Murphy Brown, and Crossing Jordan. His portrayal of Dr. John Sturgis on Young Sheldon helped him connect with the younger generation.

He was most recently seen as Father Frank on the CBS supernatural series Evil.

What role did Wallace Shawn play in Toy Story?

The Toy Story franchise, which began in 1995, enjoys a dedicated fan following with its lively characters and engaging storylines. Wallace Shawn has been associated with it as the voice of Rex, an insecure T-Rex figure, right from the first film. He also briefly reprised the role in Monsters Inc (2001).

Wallace once said director John Lasseter cast him as Rex after watching his performance in My Dinner with Andre and The Princess Bride. In a 2019 interview with Tribelive, he said:

"I think that (director) John Lasseter may have seen both My Dinner with Andre and The Princess Bride and saw me, perhaps, as an excitable. I don’t know what he saw in me. But I think both of those characters are very animated and excitable, unlike the very bland person I am in my daily life."

Wallace Shawn has also lent his voice to animated films such as Kingdom Hearts III, The Incredibles, A Goofy Movie, and The Addams Family 2. He also had a voice role in the animated series Bubble Guppies.

Is Wallace Shawn married? Family life explored

Wallace Shawn has been in a relationship with actress Deborah Eisenberg since 1972. However, they aren’t married, and neither do they have children.

Wallace and Deborah live in an apartment in Chelsea and prefer keeping a low profile. Back in 2015, Wallace told to The Guardian,

“I’ve never had one. Some residual belief in self-discipline and the need to earn a living has restrained me from lying in bed 24 hours a day watching TV or sitting at a computer trying to get into people’s chatrooms. I don’t do that. But I know I’d enjoy that. I have a pretty big curiosity about people."

Allen Shawn, his younger brother, is a composer. He also has a sister, named Mary, who battled autism as a child.

Wallace Shawn, meanwhile, is expected to return as Dr. John Sturgis for Young Sheldon season 7. The show's final installment will premiere on February 15, 2024.