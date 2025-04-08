Who plays Elon Musk on Kill Tony? Comedian steals the show with effortless performance as Tesla mogul

Netflix’s new comedy special, Kill Tony, premiered on April 7, 2025. It is currently trending in the headlines after Kyle Dunnigan’s appearance as Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Kyle is a comedian, popular for his stand-up acts on shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Premium Blend.

Dunningam was spotted in an all-black outfit, including a blazer and sunglasses. Kyle even added a a black cap with the words 'Make America Great Again' on the front. In addition, Dunnigan shared two photos through his official Instagram page on the day of Kill Tony’s premiere and wrote in the caption:

“Streaming now.”

One of the snaps also featured Kyle Dunnigan sitting alongside a group of other people featured on the special. The other picture included the following words appearing on top:

“On Netflix Now. My sincerest apologies to RFKjr and Elon Musk.”

A video of Dunningam’s appearance as Elon Musk has also gone viral on different platforms, where Kyle tried to imitate Elon’s accent with a red mic in his hand. Kyle was also heard saying:

“I’m like really uncomfortable in my own skin so, like I move around a lot, I apologize. I wanna crawl out of it like a snake. My best friend Joe Rogan, we like, he thinks I’m so funny though. Really. You watch the show.”

Apart from being associated with comedy, Kyle has an album titled Wait, There’s More… in his credits. He has served as the writer and director of various shorts like Brothers Strong, Cell Phone Party, and Sweet 35.

Kill Tony is one of the three exclusive specials on Netflix

Back in March 10, 2025, the popular streaming platform confirmed that Tony Hinchcliffe’s show in the format of live podcast comedy was set to release soon with three exclusive specials. The first one has already premiered on Monday, April 7, the premiere dates for the other two are yet to be confirmed.

Netflix shared an announcement post on Instagram at the time with two photos featuring Tony, where they disclosed the release date of the first special, and wrote:

“Kill Tony is coming to Netflix.”

According to Variety, the specials would show popular comedians sharing their opinions on different topics, and they will also include celebrities making guest appearances. The outlet also stated that the first special has been filmed at the Austin-based Comedy Mothership.

In a statement obtained by Variety, Tony Hinchcliffe expressed his happiness, saying that he is excited to bring his show to everyone around the world. Tony also addressed the hard work that led to the success of Kill Tony as he said:

“It all started in a room at The Comedy Store with 12 audience members and barely anyone watching in 2013, after world tours and 700+ Monday releases on YouTube it seems the persistence has paid off and now to think that I can pull a name out of a bucket and that person will be performing standup and improvised interview on the largest streaming service in the world is both exciting and frightening.”

Kill Tony podcast originally premiered back in 2013, and comedian Brian Redban also serves as the co-host alongside Tony. The podcast’s YouTube channel has already accumulated more than 400 million views until now, and the show has even turned out to be popular on streaming platforms like Spotify.

