Who plays Isabelle in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premiered on September 10, 2023. This new The Walking Dead spinoff will introduce fans to many new and fascinating characters. One of them was a righteous nun called Isabelle, who rescued Daryl and cared for him until he fully recovered. Isabelle is played by the French actress Clémence Poésy.

Apart from Clémence Poésy, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon stars Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent, Laïka Blanc-Francard as Sylvie, Anne Charrier as Genet, Romain Levi as Codron, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Paloma as Coco and Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's Clémence Poésy has been part of iconic franchises like Harry Potter

Born on October 30, 1982, in L’Haÿ-les-Roses, Clémence Poésy is the daughter of actor/writer Étienne Guichard and a teacher. She attended school in Meudon and soon received her first acting job at age 14. She only had two lines, but her performance was nothing short of spectacular. Her younger sister, Maëlle Poésy-Guichard, is also an actress.

Clémence Poésy studied drama and acting at Conservatoire National Supérieur d'Art Dramatique and Paris Nanterre University. Her first proper role came in the BBC mini-series Gunpowder, Treason & Plot, released in 2004. She portrayed Mary, Queen of Scots, for which she was accoladed with 2005 Golden FIPA. She played Fleur Delacour in the Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire. In 2007, she appeared in the mini-series, mini-series War and Peace.

2008, she appeared alongside Colin Farrell in the movie In Bruges. In 2009, she appeared in the film Heartless. She even continued playing Fleur Delacour in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. She even had a small role in The CW’s Gossip Girls.

In an older interview with the Times, she explained how French women had been stereotyped for decades.

She said,

“Don’t get me started. The possessive, destructive men in the play made me think a lot about now. In the UK, French women are still sometimes seen as highly sexualised beings who love flirting and seduction. But actually, there is a considerable fight against these old stereotypes in France right now.”

In 2010, she co-starred with James Franco in the film 127 Hours, directed by Danny Boyle. She even appeared in the movie Mr. Morgan’s Last Love and made her Broadway debut in 2012. In 2013, she played the lead character in the show The Tunnel. She even appeared in Christopher Nolan’s 2020 film, Tenet.

She is fluent in French and English but also speaks Spanish and Italian.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon reads,

“Following his departure from The Commonwealth, Daryl Dixon washes ashore in France, raising the ire of a splintered but growing autocratic movement centered in Paris and endangering a young boy at the heart of a benevolent religious movement.”

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was created by David Zabel with Scott M. Gimple and Robert Kirkman as executive producers. Its soundtrack is composed by David Sardy. The series was primarily shot in Paris.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premiered on September 10, 2023, and is available to watch on AMC+