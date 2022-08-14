Who is Priya Krishna? All about Selena + Chef Season 4 guest star 

Selena + Chef Season 4 is premiering on HBO Max on August 18 at 03:01 am ET with the first three episodes. The series will feature Selena Gomez learning how to cook summery dishes from world renowned cooks via video calls in a Malibu beach house.

The fourth season of the show will feature ten chefs. Priya Krishna, a New York Times best-selling author, will also appear on the show to teach Selena how to make dahi toast with cilantro chutney.

Who is Selena + Chef Season 4 guest chef Priya Krishna?

Priya Krishna is a cookbook author who is originally from Dallas, Texas. She is a Times Food staff reporter, and her work has appeared in "The Best American Food Writing" in 2019 and 2021.

Priya finished her schooling at Greenhill School. She has a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Affairs from Dartmouth College. She has a French degree from the same institute.

Priya worked as a Prep Cook in 2013 for Murphy's on the Green. She has also worked as a marketing manager for three years for Lucky Peach. She is also a very popular YouTube personality and has worked for The New Yorker, Eater and TASTE.

She is a New York bestseller for her book Indian-ish and Cooking at Home: Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying About Recipes (And Love My Microwave). Krishna had also worked for Bon Appétit’s cooking YouTube channel in 2018 before quitting in 2020 due to racial pay inequity.

More about the show

Selena + Chef Season 4 will feature Selena Gomez with her family and friends going to a Malibu beach house in the summer and trying to learn how to cook new dishes from cooks all across the world online. The season was shot in the same beach house where Miley Cyrus filmed the first three seasons of Hannah Montana.

The season will feature the first in-house guest cook of the show, Gordon Ramsay. Apart from Gordon Ramsay and Priya Krishna, Adrienne Cheatha, DeVonn Francis, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez and Rachael Ray will also appear on the show via an online mode. Chefs will urge the actress to get out of her comfort zone and cook unique dishes while keeping the cooking process "light, bright and entertaining"

Selena + Chef will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, August 18 with the first three episodes. The next three episodes of the show will be released on HBO Max on August 25 and the final four will be released on September 1. All episodes will be made available on the streaming website at 03:01 am ET.

