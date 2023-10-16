Who is Quinn Mitchell? 15-year-old teen reporter goes viral after getting thrown out of GOP event for making Ron DeSantis 'squirm'

Quinn Mitchell, a 15-year-old aspiring journalist, was walked out of a political event organized by the Republican Party for "being a disruption." On October 13, Mitchell, who is known for a snappy to-and-fro with the Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, was present at the event where almost every Republican presidential candidate for the 2024 election was scheduled to speak.

As per media outlet Boston Globe, the 15-year-old personality was escorted out of the Sheraton Nashua - the venue for the two-day First In The Nation Leadership Summit - by several police officials before 4 p.m. While speaking to the outlet, Quinn Mitchell revealed that he was asked to leave the event while he was filming Republican Perry Johnson.

Claiming that he was taken out of the hotel by five officials, Mitchell said:

"They told me I was being a disruption. I was taking a video like anybody else.”

A GOP official at the event informed Mitchell that he was known to disrupt gatherings. He was back at the peak less than an hour later, according to a Globe writer.

Quinn Mitchell went viral for asking an uncomfortable question to Ron DeSantis

Quinn Mitchell, a student in high school, gained prominence after his involvement with the Ron DeSantis campaign throughout the summer. A conversation he had with DeSantis at a town hall in June 2023 went viral on the internet.

The 15-year-old asked DeSantis:

“Do you believe that Trump violated the peaceful transfer of power, a key principle of American democracy that we must uphold?”

To this, Ron replied:

“Are you in high school?”

A native of Walpole, New Hampshire, Quinn Mitchell gained national prominence by asking intense and hard questions to presidential candidates as they prepare to contest in the forthcoming elections.

As per the Boston Globe, Quinn Mitchell aims to become a political journalist. Although he is still a minor, Mitchell has attended almost 100 events and interacted with 35 presidential contestants ranging from Elizabeth Warren to Donald Trump.

As for Quinn Mitchell's other interactions with Ron DeSantis, the teen told CNN that at the July 4 parade, he experienced "physical intimidation" by some of the Florida Governor's security team. He said that he felt it was a "restriction of free speech."

Speaking about being escorted out of Friday's political event on a podcast, Quinn claimed that he did not expect things to occur the way they did. He said:

"I knew that DeSantis was gonna speak there. So I knew there might be some 'never back down' people who knew who I was."

According to The New York Times, the spokesperson for the New Hampshire Republican Party, Jimmy Thompson, said that Mitchell being escorted out of the hotel was a mistake.

"During the course of the two-day event, an overzealous volunteer mistakenly made the decision to have Quinn removed from the event, thinking he was a Democrat tracker. Once the incident came to our staff's attention, NHGOP let him back into the event, where he was free to enjoy the rest of the summit."

As of writing, Ron DeSantis has not commented on the incident involving Quinn Mitchell.