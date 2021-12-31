Who is Raysean Autry? Tributes pour in as Kollege Kidd co-owner dies of Covid

Hip hop website Kollege Kidd co-founder Raysean Autry died on December 30 following a long battle with Covid-19. His brother Richard is currently in the hospital, fighting the same complications.

Krew Shuns®🎥🎹🎧🎼 @KREW_SHUNS RIP Raysean Autry one of the owners of @KollegeKidd my condolences 💯🛐 RIP Raysean Autry one of the owners of @KollegeKidd my condolences 💯🛐

Further details related to Raysean’s death and his brother’s health situation have not yet been revealed. The story is still developing, and other information will be disclosed soon.

Everything about Raysean Autry

Autry and his brother are the co-founders of a digital media platform launched in 2011. He was the co-owner of Kollege Kidd, an online platform for millennial hip hop heads.

The popular personality was also active on Instagram, with around 27,000 followers. His social app bio says that he was also a filmmaker.

Raysean Autry co-founded a digital platform with his brother (Image via rayseanautry/Instagram)

According to Raysean’s LinkedIn profile, he attended Bowling Green State University. The Chicago native was a blogger and content creator and an intern at CNN for In America.

Autry was a Technical Director and camera operator for four years at WGBU-PBS. He earned his degree in Telecommunications, Television, and Film from Bowling Green State University in 2010.

He was somewhere in his mid-thirties, although his exact date of birth remains unknown. According to Height Zone, his net worth was estimated to be around $1 million.

Kollege Kidd

Raysean Autry’s platform, Kollege Kidd, has an official Instagram page with around 1.2 million followers. The page’s bio reads:

“Leader of the New Skool.”

Kollege Kidd also has an official account on YouTube, followed by around 370,000 subscribers as of December 30, 2021.

The digital platform’s LinkedIn page says that when it was launched, there was very little media representation for underground hip hop and mainly for young fans.

The LinkedIn page mentions that they continue to fill that space by covering talented, unsigned, and newly signed artists on digital media platforms. It attracts millions of hip-hop fans from around the globe between the ages of 13 and 34.

Kollege Kidd’s fans are also passionate about sports, fashion, animation, video games, film, and TV.

Netizens pay tribute to Raysean Autry on Twitter

Although Raysean Autry did not have a Wikipedia page, everyone knew him as the co-founder of Kollege Kidd. The public paid tribute on Twitter as soon as the news broke on the internet.

DarkTail47 @itsDarkTail47 @RapCoverMedia That's insane, I think everyone at some point has at least seen a Kollege Kidd post. Rest up @RapCoverMedia That's insane, I think everyone at some point has at least seen a Kollege Kidd post. Rest up

raphousetv @raphousetv2 Update: pray for Richard he still in the hospital 🙏🏾 Update: pray for Richard he still in the hospital 🙏🏾

There is currently very little information available on Raysean’s personal life. Apart from the name of his parents, it is unknown if he was married or dating someone.

