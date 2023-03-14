Who is Rebecca Mader? Actress set to join Fire Country cast

Rebecca Mader is set to join season 2 of Fire Country along with Kanoa Goo, who appears on The Rookie.

Mader will take on the role of Faye, a beautiful, smart, rich, and funny individual. She is the head of a private concierge firefighting company, and when she meets Manny (Kevin Alejandro) at an AA meeting, they form a romantic connection. She wishes to hire Manny for her firm and get into a relationship with him. However, Manny is dedicated to his job and does not wish to leave it, but likes the idea of Faye's companionship. This means Faye can only achieve half of her goal.

Kanoa Goo, on the other hand, will play Kyle, a charming young man who arrives to attend a swim clinic.

Rebecca Mader played the Wicked Witch of the West in Once Upon a Time

Born in 1977 in Cambridge, England, Rebecca Mader worked as a model in New York City for a year, appearing in advertisements for L'Oréal, Colgate, and Wella Hair. Her career kicked off in the television industry with the show All My Children, where she played Morgan Gordon. She even played Margaret Cochran in One Life to Live and appeared on the soap opera Guiding Light in 2003.

Rebecca Mader made guest appearances in several shows and became a regular in the short-lived Fox legal drama Justice in 2006. In 2008, she starred as anthropologist Charlotte Lewis on the ABC series Lost. She then went on to appear in shows like No Ordinary Family and Fringe. In 2012, she took on a role in the ABC comedy series Work It.

In June 2013, Rebecca Mader made her stage debut as Barrie in the one-act comedy The Third Date at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Her big break came when she was cast in the second half of Once Upon a Time season 3. She played the Wicked Witch of the West, a new antagonist on the show. She became a show regular and appeared in seasons 4, 5, and 6. She also made seven appearances in season 7, including the series finale Leaving Storybrooke.

Rebecca Mader was married to Joseph Arongino till 2008. She is now married to producer Marcus Kayne with whom she shares two children.

What is Fire Country about?

Created by Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater, Fire Country follows Bode Donovan, a young convict with a disturbing past. Hoping to redeem himself and shorten his prison sentence, he volunteers for the California Conservation Camp Program, in which prisoners help the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Bad choices don’t make a bad man. At least that’s what Bode Donavan’s been told. Midway through a five-year prison stretch, he’s been trying to convince himself of it, too."

It further states:

"He gets the chance to prove it, signing on to an unconventional prison-release program: in exchange for reduced sentences, convicts are paired with firefighters battling Northern California wildfires. The heat is turned up when Bode’s assigned to the program in his rural hometown, the place where all his troubles began."

Executive producers of the show include Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and Kristie Anne Reed. Fire Country premiered on October 7, 2022, and in January 2023, the series was renewed for a second season.

