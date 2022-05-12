Who is Ricardo Crespo ? Ex Garibaldi member receives 19 years in prison for abusing his daughter

Ricardo Crespo, a former member of the Garibaldi group, has recently been sent to prison for 19 years for being a perpetrator of aggravated s*xual violence against his own daughter, Valentina Crespo.

Abogados Ramirez Penilla Rubio Cuadra Abogados SC, who were representing the aggrieved, mentioned in a statement that a judge from the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City issued the sentence on May 3. They said,

“We know that absolute compensation is impossible for victims of sexual violence for the violation of human rights to which they were subjected and the profound impact it has on them, however, this legal advisor hopes that obtaining justice will contribute to the recovery of a full life for VCR and for his family.”

Everything known about Ricardo Crespo and the charges against him

Ricardo Crispo is a famous singer and actor

Born on January 23, 1976, Ricardo Crespo is mostly known for being a former member of the Mexican pop group Garibaldi. The 46-year-old actor and singer has appeared on the TV series Control Z and the telenovelas, La Pilot and El Dragon. Further details related to his family, career and educational background are yet to be revealed.

Crespo was recently detained on the allegations of s*xually abusing his daughter and sentenced after being found guilty. Reports say that Valentina was only five years old when her father abused her. The incident came to light after the victim spoke about it with her mother, Maria Angelica Rodriguez.

After finding out about Ricardo Crespo's crime in 2020 alongside Valentina’s grandmother, Maria pressed charges against him which led to his sentencing on May 3. He will serve 19 years in prison.

Valentina also shared a video explaining the incident in detail. She stated that she had initially asked her mother, grandmother, and brother not to do anything. However, she later changed her mind. According to Valentina, it was the best decision she ever made even though she had to talk to the prosecutors about the incident for 12 hours.

What is Garibaldi?

Garibaldi was a popular Mexican pop group. They were known for wearing a free version of the traditional charro costume while singing modern versions of traditional songs. Their outfits and music were deemed controversial when they were active from 1988 to 1994.

Garibaldi was created by Mexican TV producer Luis de Llano Macedo while celebrating 175 years of Mexican independence at the music festival held in Acapulco, Guerrero.

