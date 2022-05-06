Pricklee on Shark Tank: How did founder Mohammed Hassoun’s grandmother inspire the idea of healthy drink business?

In the upcoming episode of Shark Tank, fans will see a Boston-based company trying to convince the sharks to invest in a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Pricklee makes healthy detoxifying water from prickly pear cactus, a popular fruit which has been consumed by the people of Mexico for thousands of years. The product was developed after five friends got sick of the taste of coconut water, which, according to Hassoun (a co-founder):

“Tastes like it’s already been in somebody’s mouth”.

Kum Yang (CEO) and Mohammed Hassoun (COO) will appear on the next episode of Shark Tank. Three other co-founders, Jaanai Babb (CMO), Aakash Dheri (CFO) and Sarwang Shah (CSO), will not appear on the episode, but have been a part of the company since its establishment in 2019. The pharmacists aim to sell the healthy refreshment at a cheap price.

Mohammed Hassoun’s grandmother Zahra inspired Pricklee

Pricklee was born out of a shared dislike for coconuts among the five friends and pharmacists. All of them liked the nutritional value of coconut but did not like its taste. They wondered if there was any alternative, when Mohammed told his friends that he grew up in Lebanon, where his grandmother used to make a drink out of fresh prickly pear cactus.

Though they were skeptical at first, their feelings changed when Mohammed went down to Star market and made the juice. They decided to do a bit more research and experimentation on it before opening the business in July 2019.

Each can of Pricklee only has 35 calories, which is 50% less than coconut water. The product also has 50% the sugar value of coconut water, making it a healthier choice. The pears are rich in Vitamin C, flavonoids, betalains, antioxidants and polyphenols. The hydrating fruit tastes like bubblegum and watermelon.

According to the company's website, the cans are safe for people of any age. However, pregnant women should consume the water only after a doctor's consultation.

What is the cost?

A variety pack of Pricklee, which has 12 cans, costs $34.99. Those who are members of Pricklee’s ‘Cactus Club’ will save 15% on the cost of each pack. People can also buy the cans from Amazon, Donelans Markets, Pricklee’s company website and some Stop and Shop stores.

They are three available flavors: Prickly Pear, Strawberry Hibiscus and Mango Ginger.

When will Pricklee founders appear on Shark Tank?

Two out of five Pricklee founders, Mohammed Hassoun and Kun Yang, will appear on Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 22, which airs on May 6, 2022 at 8:00PM ET on ABC.

Several other entrepreneurs from Los Angeles and North Hollywood will appear on the show and try to convince Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Guest Shark Emma Grede to invest in their companies.

The synopsis of the episode reads,

“…Entrepreneurs from Boston, Massachusetts, hope to refresh your life with their delicious, hydrating beverage filled with antioxidants and made from a common desert plant."

New episodes of Shark Tank Season 13 air on ABC every Thursday at 08:00PM ET.

Edited by Saman