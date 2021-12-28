Who is the richest 'Friends' actor? Rumored net worth explored

Friends not only cemented the show as one of the most popular ones in television history, but it also boosted the careers of the main cast that they have continued to stay relevant years after the show stopped airing.

Looking back, some of the main actors made it bigger than others, although all of them had a good stint outside Friends.

'Friends' main cast ranked according to their net worth

After the show aired its reunion special, here's a look at the actors and their rumored net worth in 2021.

6) Matt LeBlanc

Matt LeBlanc was nearly convinced he was a failure in the field of acting just before he landed a role as cheerful, dim-witted womanizer Joey. Joey went on to become one of the favorite characters from the show and even got his own spinoff that lasted two years.

Matt LeBlanc stands at a whopping $80 million dollars net worth as of now. Outside Friends, he has appeared in other TV shows and films like Man With a Plan.

5) Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow is one of the most beloved characters of the show. Her adorable portrayal of Phoebe made her one of the most adored TV personalities of her time. Years later, she remains popular in the comedy circle. She has appeared in many films and TV shows like The Good Place, The comeback, Mad About You, and Easy A, among many others.

Lisa Kudrow sits fifth on this list, with her net worth being $90 million dollars.

4) David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer is one of the best actors in the show and had a great career outside Friends. His role in the legendary HBO miniseries Band of Brothers is very memorable, and so is his role in American Crime Story. He even had a good run before he appeared on Friends with shows like The Wonder Years.

David Schwimmer was the first one to be cast in Friends, and his rumored net worth is a whopping $100 million as of now.

3) Matthew Perry

It may come as a shock to some that Matthew Perry sits above David Schwimmer on this list, but his numerous contributions to TV and cinema are often overlooked. His shows include The Good Wife, Scrubs, and Cougar Town, among many others.

Matthew Perry's present-day net worth is $120 million making him one of the richest actors from Friends.

2) Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox is another familiar face before she appeared on Friends. Her most popular work included an appearance in a Bruce Springsteen video before she became a household name for her portrayal of Monica. After Friends, she has also been recognized as Gale Weathers from the famous Scream franchise.

Sitting second on the list, Courteney Cox's net worth is $150 million as of 2021.

1) Jennifer Aniston

The Friends star with the highest net worth is hardly a surprise. Jennifer Aniston had a glistening career during and after Friends. She has had so many movies to her name, including The Break-Up, He’s Just Not That Into You, Just Go With It, and Murder Mystery, among many others.

Also Read Article Continues below

In terms of popularity and success, Jennifer Aniston has left her co-stars far behind and stands at a net worth of $300 million as of now.

Edited by Shaheen Banu