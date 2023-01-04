Who is Robbie Jester? Private chef is all set to appear in Netflix’s Pressure Cooker season 1 

Private chef Robbie Jester is ready to compete on Netflix's new reality show, Pressure Cooker. The new-concept cooking reality show is all set to premiere on January 6, 2023, at 3.01 am ET.

Robbie Jester is known for his appearances on shows like Beat Bobby Flay and Guy's Grocery Games. According to his website, he describes himself as a "down-to-earth cook who loves life and believes in people." Robbie actively posts on all of his social media platforms, where fans can find delicious recipes, food pictures, motivational articles, book recommendations, and more.

Jester recently took to Instagram to announce that he will be on Netflix's show Pressure Cooker and also shared pictures from the show.

Chef Robbie Jester runs an Italian restaurant in Delaware

At the age of 12, chef Robbie Jester started working at a restaurant owned by his family. He continued his education after high school and received a degree with distinction from the Culinary Institute of America. He then worked at famous restaurants in his town in addition to returning to his family's restaurant as Chef de Cuisine or Head Chef.

In 2008, Chef Robbie started as a sous chef at Toscana Kitchen and Bar (Dan Butler's main restaurant) but swiftly advanced to Executive Chef. He managed the transformation of Toscana Kitchen and Bar into Piccolina Toscana while working at Toscana, where he also worked at Toscana To Go and Toscana Catering.

In addition to being named Best Chef Upstate Delaware in 2017, 2018, and 2019, Chef Jester has been featured in Delaware Today Magazine, Brandywine Signature Magazine, Out and About, and the News Journal.

Robbie was selected by the Delaware Business Times as one of the top 40 leaders under 40 and by the Delaware Restaurant Association as a Rising Star.

Robbie is married to Katelyn Jester. (Image via Facebook/ Robbie Jester)

Robbie Jester is a famous name when it comes to cooking reality TV shows. In November 2015, Guy's Grocery Games on the Food Network featured Chef Robbie. He lost the first time he was on the show but after being called back in a redemption episode in 2016, he won the title.

Apart from this, he also defeated chef Bobby Flay on his show Beat Bobby Flay with his delicious dish, Shrimp Scampi.

Robbie was a partner and chef at Great Big Jerk, a concept ghost restaurant that serves real street Jerk chicken. He also worked as both a chef and a partner at Full Circle Food, a weekly meal delivery service for nutritious meals in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

He currently runs an Italian restaurant called Pizzeria Mariana in Newark, Delaware.

Robbie Jester is all set to show off his culinary skills and cooking talent on Netflix's upcoming show Pressure Cooker.

Pressure Cooker is a one-of-a-kind, cooking reality show that features 11 professional chefs as contestants. They will not only have to cook delicious meals and present their best skills but will also have to judge each other since there will be no celebrity chefs to do the same.

Additionally, instead of having a traditional host like any other reality show, Pressure Cooker will have a ticket printer that will inform contestants about the tasks and give them additional instructions. The contestants will have a dual responsibility to cook their best and make connections so that they stay on the show.

The series is all set to go live on Netflix this Friday, January 6, 2023, at 3.01 am ET.

