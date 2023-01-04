What time will Pressure Cooker season 1 premiere on Netflix? Release date, format, and more details explored

The ultimate cooking competition series, Pressure Cooker, will premiere on Netflix on January 6, 2023 at 3.01 am ET. The much-awaited series will be a combination of a cooking show and a stuck-in-the-house-together reality show.

Just like Top Chef and Master Chef, some of the best chefs will compete to win the ultimate title. But Pressure Cooker has added its own twist to this, which is that the 11 contestants will also be living together, just like Big Brother. Interestingly, according to Netflix, this is the first show of its kind.

Chefs will not just collaborate but also coexist in Netlix's Pressure Cooker

The synopsis of the upcoming show reads:

"In this first-ever house reality cooking competition, 11 professional chefs must prove that they have all the qualities it takes to thrive in the real culinary world. Locked together inside a fortress of cuisine our group of confident chefs will cook, sleep and coexist with their rivals over a series of weeks."

It continues:

"And if that wasn't enough stress, they'll also need strategy to balance impressing their peers while watching their own backs... because in the Pressure Cooker there is no panel of judges. The chefs judge each other. This is a high-stakes search for the ultimate chef's chef."

In an effort to win the title of ultimate "Chef's Chef," participants will live and cook together over the course of several weeks. They will have to strike a balance between gaining the respect and admiration of fellow chefs while also devising a winning plan that will keep them in the game.

In this eight-episode-long format, the chefs will also be each other's judges. So it is on them to decide if they want to keep choosing someone based on their cooking skills or let them go because they are too good to be able to compete with.

"Impressing your peers will play a big part in your success or failure in this house because you won't be judged by a panel of celebrity chefs. You'll be judged by each other."

Upon hearing this, the contestants immediately put forward their fears about what happens next. One contestant shared:

"This is not just about the dishes, the sooner we realize that the sooner we start playing the game."

The one who strikes a balance between cooking delicious meals and creating connections on the show will take home a huge sum of $100,000.

Mission Control Media, a production firm that specializes in reality competition shows is the producer of Pressure Cooker. Veteran producers David Friedman, Dwight Smith, and Michael Agbabian are also the series' executive producers.

In the first look of the show, the contestants were surprised to find out the actual format of the show. Instead of a traditional host, a ticket printing machine gives them their tasks and other notices related to the show.

Players judge each other's dishes and also choose one player every week to eliminate from the competition.

The audience will be able to meet the contestants on Pressure Cooker, and some reports speculate that chef Robbie Jester will be a contestant on the show. Robbie posted a few unofficial snippets from the show on his Instagram.

To find out more about the contestants and the format of the game, don't forget to tune in to the show Pressure Cooker on Netflix on January 6, 2023 at 3.01 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes