Who is Robert Hernandez from Top Chef? Private chef enjoys binge-watching the Real Housewives franchise

Top Chef is returning with a brand new season on Bravo next month. A total of 15 chefs from America will compete to showcase their culinary talent under pressure.

All set to impress the audience and judges, Robert Hernandez is participating in the cooking show. He is a private chef from San Francisco, CA, who was raised in the suburbs. He belongs to a family who is passionate about food where his mother inspired his love of cooking. Stating some of his childhood memories, his bio on Bravo’s site reads:

“Some of Robert’s favorite childhood memories include large gatherings around the kitchen table, eating ceviche, tamales, essentially anything his mother or aunt put on the table.”

Apart from cooking, Hernandez has other interests, such as traveling and binge-watching his favorite franchise, The Real Housewives.

Robert Hernandez was honored with the title of Rising Star Chef

Hernandez has achieved many milestones throughout his culinary career. One significant achievement was when he was honored with the title of San Francisco’s Rising Star Chef in 2019.

He has worked in many of the finest kitchens in the city, including one Michelin-starred restaurant, Octavia. His true potential was discovered while working in Octavia, where he was later promoted to Chef de Cuisine.

His bio further mentions the quality of work he learned at the restaurant. It reads:

“There, he honed his culinary skills and developed a passion for marrying seasonal ingredients with his inherited flavor profiles. Methodical techniques have shaped his elevated, yet approachable cuisine.”

When will Hernandez appear on Top Chef?

Hernandez will be participating in the Top Chef Season 19, which is set to premiere Thursday, March 3 at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Announcing his selection for Top Chef, he wrote on Instagram:

“Aaaah! I did a crazy thing last year. 15 year old me would have never imagined this would have ever happen, but here we are.”

He will compete with 14 talented chefs, including Nick Wallace, Stephanie Miller, Sam Kang, Sarah Welch, Buddha Lo, Ashleigh Shanti, Jackson Kalb, Damarr Brown, Evelyn Garcia, Monique Feybesse, Jae Jung, Leia Gaccione, Luke Kolpin, and Jo Chan.

Gail Simmons, Tom Colicchio, and Padma Lakshmi will be the judges, while multiple celebrity chefs will join the panel as guest judges throughout the season.

