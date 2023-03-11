Who is Ruth E. Carter? Meet Black Panther 2 costume designer nominated for Oscars

Ruth E. Carter is a renowned costume designer who has made a significant impact in the film industry. She is best known for her work on the hit Marvel film Black Panther and its sequel Wakanda Forever. In addition to her work in films, Carter has also designed for theater productions and has been recognized for her contributions to the fashion industry.

Carter's ability to seamlessly blend African culture and modernity in her designs has garnered her critical acclaim and numerous awards, including an Academy Award for Best Costume Design for Black Panther. Her work has not only elevated the visual appeal of these films but has also served as a celebration of African culture and heritage on the global stage.

When Carter won the Oscar for best costume design for her work in Black Panther, she made history as the first black woman to do so. Once again, she has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Ruth E. Carter worked as a costume assistant on the sets of The Five Heartbeats and Malcolm X

Ruth E. Carter began her career as an intern in the costume department at the Santa Fe Opera in New Mexico. She then moved to Los Angeles and worked as a costume assistant on various TV shows and films, including The Five Heartbeats and Malcolm X. Her big break came when she was hired to work on the film School Daze directed by Spike Lee in 1988.

Carter has since worked on over 50 films and has been nominated for four Academy Awards for Best Costume Design. Her first nomination came in 1992 for Malcolm X, followed by another nomination in the same category in 1997 for Amistad.

She was then nominated for Best Costume Design at the Academy Awards in 2018 for Black Panther and won in the category. The upcoming Academy Awards marks the fourth time she has been nominated.

Ruth E. Carter's work in Black Panther was praised for its attention to detail and its celebration of African culture. She drew inspiration from a variety of sources, including the Maasai and Himba tribes of Africa, as well as the art of the Dogon people of Mali. Carter also worked closely with director Ryan Coogler to create a distinctive look for the fictional African nation of Wakanda, where the film is set.

In addition to her work on Black Panther Ruth E. Carter has also designed costumes for a number of other films, including Amistad, Selma, and Do the Right Thing. She continues to be a leading figure in the world of costume design and has inspired many young artists to pursue careers in the field.

According to NPR, Ruth E. Carter said:

"I really love movies and I love Black history and I love telling stories of people. The history of Black America is something that I have been close to for a long time."

Ruth E. Carter has earned acclaim for her ability to bring fictional characters, settings, and stories to life via well-researched costumes. She studied the customs and appearances of many African tribes and integrated those ideas into her work for the Black Panther movie.

Ruth E. Carter didn't just rest on her laurels for the second installment of the hit film. She enlarged the luxurious world she built for the first film to create a visually stunning feast that was at once nostalgic and exciting.

