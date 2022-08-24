Who is Sammy Maloof? Meet the lead cast from Netflix’s Drive Hard: The Maloof Way 

Ace racer Sammy Maloof is coming to Netflix with his new show Drive Hard: The Maloof Way on August 26. Maloof has worked in the stunt industry for nearly 25 years and continues to direct action-packed scenes in films such as Fast and Furious, and others.

The upcoming show will follow Sammy Maloof and his car company, which produces high-performance racing cars that compete with other vehicles on the racetrack.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Legendary racer Sammy Maloof and his family of racers and stunt drivers build the world's baddest cars to make sure their clients take the checkered flag on race day. And when the racing dust settles, the Maloofs pull back the curtain on professional stunt driving as they practice and execute the most action-packed feats imaginable.

The show will also film the Maloof family's everyday life amidst cars and race tracks. It will also include their revelations about the stunt industry. Keep reading to know more about its lead, Sammy Maloof.

More about Sammy Maloof

Sammy Maloof grew amidst vehicles. The things that influenced him the most were speed, race, and power cars. In an interview with CBN, Maloof revealed:

"Go-carts, bikes, anything that moved or had a motor on it. I wanted to be a part of it. If it didn’t have a motor on it, I’m going to put a motor on it.”

He rebuilt and installed his first small block engine for his father's 1963 Chevy Pickup when he was 14. He also received a Mickey Thompson Scholarship Award for automobile repair while in high school.

Sammy began illegal racing at a young age. His first car was a 1968 black and gold Z28 Camaro. He was unbeatable in street racing for many years. Maloof was once involved in street fighting and did it primarily for money. He later left both street racing and fighting to start his own company, Maloof Racing Engines, in 1984.

The young racer then joined SAG-AFTRA as a stuntman in 1992. Maloof has been in the business for nearly 29 years and has appeared in numerous hit action films such as Mission Impossible, Fast and Furious, Burn Notice, Three Kings, The Hitcher, and more.

Furthermore, he honed his skills in creating high-horsepower racing engines using his unique custom combinations. His work has been featured in numerous national magazines, including Car & Driver, Hot Boat, Christian Motorsports, and High Performance Mopar.

Spiritual guidance has played an important role in Sammy's life. He firmly believes in Jesus and wishes to persuade others to do the same. As a result, in February 2002, the stuntman launched Winning At The Race Of Life, a mentoring website. He uses this to deliver many enlightening life-related speeches and to teach people to believe in God.

Sammy also received a Congressional Recognition Award from Senator Duncan Hunter and the Veterans Supplemental Support Network in recognition of his selection as a 2015 Champions for Heroes for his community outreach work.

Viewers can watch all the episodes of Drive Hard: The Maloof Way on August 26 on Netflix.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal