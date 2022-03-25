Who is Sharna Liguz? All about Zak Starkey's wife as Ringo Starr's son marries partner of 18 years

Zak Starkey recently tied the knot with Sharna Liguz on March 21 in an intimate ceremony attended by their family and friends at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood.

The pair chose the date in honor of their daughter, Luna Lee Lightin, born on March 21, 2021. While speaking to People, they said:

“After 18 years together, Luna’s umbilical cord kinda tied the knot, but we wanted to make it official and share with our friends and family in the U.S., before doing the same in Jamaica and the U.K.”

Zak Starkey was given away by his father, the legendary Sir Ringo Star, and Liguz’s father, Andrzej Liguz, did the honors on her end. Starkey wrote on Instagram:

“Great to be solid with the greatest girl in the world. And to celebrate Luna’s No. 1 birthday. Thanks to everyone who came from near, far, wide, abstract, and online. Our dearest friends in da USA - great to see u at our wedding and experience true party stamina. Feels great to be wed to the woman I have loved for 18 years.”

Liguz wore an Alexander McQueen gown for the ceremony. She also wrote on Instagram:

“This super small affair happened with our nearest & dearest on the day our darling daughter was born. A double celebration of love life & all the blessings bestowed upon us. So grateful for our family. Locked & loaded & ready to roll with love.”

Everything known about Zak Starkey’s wife

Also known as Sshh Liguz, Sharna Liguz is a part of the music duo Sshh with Zak Starkey. Born on September 10, 1984, she had an interest in entertainment and the arts. She even wrote reviews and hosted a radio show as a teenager.

Sharna Liguz is mostly known as a part of the musical duo Sshh (Image via David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Liguz attended Bradfield College of the Arts and National Art School. She played with different bands in Australia in school and then dropped out of art school and shifted to England.

Liguz then met Zak Starkey at a show and began making music together. They started collaborating when Starkey was touring as a drummer for Oasis. He then sent a guitar riff to Liguz, leading to their first song being recorded on the phone.

The duo began releasing material under the name Pengu!ns in 2006. They started playing live in 2008, and the touring Pengu!ns lineup consisted of only Liguz and Starkey as a duo in 2011.

The two were initially asked to do a SiriusXM series because of their musical influences. However, they decided to take a different approach by inviting the original members of the rhythm sections of the influential bands to play and record with them.

This led to their debut album, Issues, consisting of cover songs for the benefit of the Teen Cancer Program.

The duo has not announced a release date for the album but has revealed the songs with the names of the collaborating artists.

