Who shot the Texas school shooter? Heroic Border agent rushed into the school and killed Salvador Ramos

18-year-old Salvador Ramos killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday. The teenager was a student from Uvalde High School. He hinted on social media that an attack would be on the way. An off-duty Customs and Border Protection agent shot and killed the gunman before he could continue his school massacre.

Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before stealing the family truck and driving off to the school. Christopher Olivarez from the Texas Department of Public Safety announced that he started shooting people in the school as soon as he made an entry.

A team of elite Border Patrol commandos, local police, and county deputies made their way to the location 60 minutes later.

Salvador Ramos barricaded himself in a classroom where he killed his victims and fired at law enforcement through the two-room windows.

The Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) obtained a master key from the school principal and was able to force their way inside the classroom. One agent reportedly distracted the shooter as his team entered the classroom. Another agent received shrapnel wounds amid the firing. A third agent was able to shoot Salvador Ramos fatally.

Everything to know about the heroic agent who killed Salvador Ramos

The unnamed agent is part of Customs and Border Protection’s Del Rio sector, including Uvalde as one of its units. He was trained similarly to US special forces agents. According to NBC, the BORTAC agent was taught to handle all kinds of terror threats abroad and other chaotic situations, including riots at ICE detention facilities.

Marsha Espinosa, the assistant secretary of public affairs from the Department of Homeland Security, said:

“U.S. Border Patrol Agents responded to a law enforcement request for assistance re an active shooter situation inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Upon entering the building, agents & other law enforcement officers faced gun fire from the subject, who was barricaded inside."

She added that both on and off-duty agents went into the school to help students get the safety and medical care. She continued:

"Risking their own lives, these Border Patrol Agents and other officers put themselves between the shooter and children on the scene to draw the shooter’s attention away from potential victims and save lives.”

Julio Galván NFT @JGalvan1000 Salvador Ramos didn't do this because He was white

He was Hispanic

He was a supremacists

He was transgender

He was an immigrant



He didn't do this because guns are not banned in Texas



He did this because he is evil.



The agent who killed the mass shooter obtained a gruesome wound to his scalp after a bullet fired by Ramos ripped through his cap. The New York Post obtained a photo that showcased a rip along the mesh section of the cap he was wearing as the bullet grazed his head.

The BORTAC agent's cap ripped apart, leaving a gruesome injury on his scalp (Image via Customs and Border Patrol)

Another graphic image showed that the agent had obtained five staples on his scalp to hold both sides of the blood gush. The agent was reportedly a breadth away from losing his life.

Edited by Sayati Das