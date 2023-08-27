Silas Duane Boston was arrested and charged in connection with the 1978 murders of Chris Farmer and Peta Frampton, a couple from Manchester traveling across the world. The two were reportedly sailing with Silas and his sons on his boat, Justin B, when they were last heard from in June of that year. A few days later, their bodies were discovered off the shore at Punta de Manabique, Guatemala.

It took nearly four decades for Chris' sister Penny to track down Silas' son Vince, who eventually disclosed the true murder story. He claimed how his father attacked the couple before tying them to heavy engine parts and throwing them overboard. The killer, who was also accused of killing his wife, Mary Lou, was arrested in December 2016. However, he died the following April before he could be brought to justice.

The crimes of Silas Duane Boston are to be examined on ID's Evil Lives Here this Sunday, August 27, 2023. The episode titled Murder at Sea will air on the channel at 9 pm ET. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Vince Boston finds himself an unwitting accomplice to murder, and he realizes his father, Silas, has been killing for years; he embarks on a mission to get justice for his father's many victims, which may include Vince's mother."

Why did Silas Duane Boston murder Chris Farmer and Peta Frampton?

Silas Duane Boston was a father of three children and a former resident of Sacramento, California. On December 16, 2016, he was arrested from a Paradise convalescent home for the murders of Chris Farmer and Peta Frampton. The couple was from Manchester and they were murdered at sea sometime between June and July in 1978.

According to an ABC 10 report, 75-year-old Silas was arrested by the FBI after a decades-long investigation. He was then charged with the English couple's killings, whose bodies were found by fishermen about 200 yards off the coast at Punta de Manabique, Guatemala, on July 8, 1978. Both victims were tortured and tied to heavy engine parts before being thrown into the deep sea.

Chris Farmer and Peta Frampton were reportedly traveling across the globe when they met Silas Duane Boston and his two sons, Vince and Russell, and started to sail with them on their boat. The couple were sailing from Belize to Honduras, but never made it to the destination. Their families learned of their deaths months later via a private investigator.

The outlet reported that Silas' two sons stated that their father moved them from Sacramento to Belize in an attempt to escape statutory r*pe charges. They further claimed that their father gave boat tours to tourists illegally, and during one such tourn, they met Chis and Peta.

Back in 1978, Vince and Russell were 13 years and 11 years old, respectively, and admitted to having witnessed the murders. As per The Cinemaholic, the former stated that Chris interfered when Silas was mistreating the boys and the two got into a fight. During the altercation, their father "snapped and tried to swing at Chris, but he ducked, and Dad fell into the water."

After this, Silas, out of humiliation, started plotting and attacked the couple with a wooden truncheon. He even stabbed Chris with a fillet knife before stripping them naked, putting plastic bags over their heads, and tying heavy engine parts to their bodies before throwing them overboard into the deep Caribbean Sea.

Has Silas Duane Boston committed other crimes, and is he still alive?

Detectives also suspected that Silas was behind the 1968 disappearance of his wife, Mary Lou. The Cinemaholic stated that Vince Boston recalled how their grandmother once told them that she didn't want to lie anymore, claiming that "your mother is never coming back."

They further reported that when questioned, their grandmother said:

"Your dad killed her because he didn’t want to lose you, kids."

Mary wanted to divorce Silas, and because of this, he allegedly shot her to death.

Unfortunately, Silas Duane Boston died on April 24, 2017, at a hospital before he could be tried for his crimes. Reports mentioned that the accused exercised the right to withdraw his medical treatment, after which he passed away.

Evil Lives Here on ID will further delve into the murders of Chris Farmer and Peta Frampton and the decades-long search for their killer.