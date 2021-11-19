Who is Sophia Nur? #SurvivingSophia trend explained as Jack Harlow, Jeff Wittek, and more LA influencers allegedly scammed 

A scammer by the name of Sophia Nur has gone viral online after being involved in fraudulent activities. Nur allegedly duped several Los Angeles influencers and made over $11 million by posing as a victim going through sad experiences and made money from influencers.

#SurvivingSophia went viral on Twitter on November 18 after Nur's scam came to light. It all began with a Clubhouse group, but Sophia Nur went viral after several people on Twitter began sharing their experiences with her.

Several of Sophia Nur’s victims come forward after #SurvivingSophia goes viral online

Sophia Nur stole close to $11 million by sneaking into hotel rooms and high-profile lunch meetings. She claimed to be pregnant with singer Jack Harlow’s child. In her fake story, she added that she was living with YouTuber Jeff Wittek as well.

Many netizens found it strange that influencers belonging in the same social circle were scammed by the same people but were never aware of who it was. A picture of a person named Sophia Nur also went viral online before its deletion. Since then, many of Nur’s victims have come forward to speak about their personal trysts.

One internet user shared that Sophia Nur scammed her by claiming that her mother had died. Nur claimed that she urgently needed over $4000 to cover the funeral expenses. The victim later found out that the scammer was duping others in the same manner.

Another victim claimed she met the scammer at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She had a casual conversation with Nur about the two being Somali. As the conversation moved forward, Nur claimed that she was ditched by her friends in Los Angeles and had no way of returning home.

The victim claimed that she paid for her fake flight which cost over $1000. She duped the same victim much later for $4000 under a similar pretext of covering her mother’s funeral expenses.

Since #SurvivingSophia went viral on Twitter, netizens relentlessly created memes:

willow ⚡️ @loveforot3 #SurvivingSophia so she lied on all of you to each other and all you know each other and y’all never put it together ? #SurvivingSophia so she lied on all of you to each other and all you know each other and y’all never put it together ? https://t.co/iiUNP2RRyk

ً @wardhiigleyy sophia rlly knew how stupid LA CA ppl were… she seen a opportunity and RAN WITH ITTTT. what an opportunist 😭😭 #SurvivingSophia sophia rlly knew how stupid LA CA ppl were… she seen a opportunity and RAN WITH ITTTT. what an opportunist 😭😭 #SurvivingSophia https://t.co/0WhfLXvOQn

Jolie @bravojolie_ So to be clear, they were using her for her perceived clout and she used them for their money. #survivingsophia So to be clear, they were using her for her perceived clout and she used them for their money. #survivingsophia https://t.co/PCB26H7nzP

beckyy🦋 @becksgotbaack Sophia and Jack Harlow arguing in the club #SurvivingSophia Sophia and Jack Harlow arguing in the club #SurvivingSophia https://t.co/tsB6m3m54J

Mary 💗 @pr1ncessski All Sophia needed was a platform. She had a plan. She signed the most fucked up deal in the world but she had a plan. #SurvivingSophia All Sophia needed was a platform. She had a plan. She signed the most fucked up deal in the world but she had a plan. #SurvivingSophia

BunnyBoo 🤍 @theepoeticthot Everyone wanna be a city girl but when my sis Sophia is actually one, they mad ??? Lmaooo y’all hypocrites #SurvivingSophia Everyone wanna be a city girl but when my sis Sophia is actually one, they mad ??? Lmaooo y’all hypocrites #SurvivingSophia https://t.co/22e9Nwzi5g

Sophia Nur’s other victim, named Camille on Twitter, also narrated her story of being scammed. She stated that Nur found her way to her one night claiming that she had no money and no place to stay. Following Nur’s sob story, Camille booked her a hotel room and also bought her a flight ticket. Sophia Nur promised to return the money through PayPal but failed to do so.

Camille was still in contact with Nur after several days of Nur failing to pay the amount. She then threatened to get Nur deported after she revealed that she was Canadian.

