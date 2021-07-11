Who is Sound Sultan? Everything to know about the Nigerian hip-hop star who died of throat cancer

44-year-old singer Sound Sultan is no longer between us. The singer suffered from throat cancer and Dr. Kayode Fasasi announced his death,

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our multitalented veteran singer, rapper, songwriter Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan.”

Sound Sultan was diagnosed with Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma a long time ago. He is survived by his wife and three children along with a few siblings.

The singer had reacted to the news of his cancer diagnosis on Instagram and said that he "must not ignore the massive show of love" and thanked everyone in the end. Two months ago, it was reported that Sound Sultan was undergoing chemotherapy.

Sound Sultan’s family has requested privacy from the public since they need some time to deal with this loss.

Sound Sultan’s net worth, wife and children: All about the 44-year old star

Sound Sultan’s real name was Lanre Fasasi. He is known as one of the pacesetters of modern hip-hop music in Nigeria. His net worth was around $3.5 million.

He took an interest in music in 1991 and used to mime at school parties and write his lyrics. He called his elder brother Baba Dee the one who influenced him and from whom he received his early-stage experience.

Sound Sultan started learning guitar after his secondary school education and joined a band in 1999. In the same year, he won many local talent hunt shows.

His first single, Jagbajantis, was released in 2000 and became an instant hit. Kennis Music signed him and he released four albums under them. He and Baba Dee then became partners and started Naija Ninjas, an organization for record labels, production outfits, and clothing lines.

He tied the knot in 2009 with his long-time girlfriend Chichi Morah, now known as Farida Fasasi. They are the parents of three children.

Sound Sultan worked in various musical genres. He was made a UN Ambassador in 2012 for Peace for his exemplary lifestyle and career. After a long break, he released his rap single “Remember’ in 2015. He was nominated for The Headies Award for Album of the Year in 2012.

