Who was Stepan Tarabalka? Ghost of Kyiv dies in battle after shooting down more than 40 Russian aircrafts

On Friday, April 29, sources reported the death of the mystery Ukrainian fighter pilot nicknamed the Ghost of Kyiv. The famed pilot’s identity was revealed to be Stepan Tarabalka by local Ukrainian media.

Last month, it was reported that Tarabalka shot down around 40 Russian aircraft. He was hailed as a war hero by the legion of people who supported Ukraine in the conflict.

❤️🕊🏴‍☠️PuckArks 🏴‍☠️🕊❤️ @PucksReturn #Breaking #Anonymous #Ukraine The mysterious #Ukrainian fighter pilot hailed as the “Ghost of Kyiv” after being credited with taking out as many as 40 Russian aircraft until he was himself shot down March 13 while battling an “overwhelming” number of enemy forces. Rest in Power #Breaking #Anonymous #Ukraine The mysterious #Ukrainian fighter pilot hailed as the “Ghost of Kyiv” after being credited with taking out as many as 40 Russian aircraft until he was himself shot down March 13 while battling an “overwhelming” number of enemy forces. Rest in Power https://t.co/PCE4IzpiGB

As per sources, the renowned pilot was shot down on March 13 while flying his MiG-29 jet. It was later confirmed that the Ghost of Kyiv had passed away on the day his plane presumably crashed.

What is known about Stepan Tarabalka (Ghost of Kyiv)?

Stepan Tarabalka was a major in the Ukrainian air force who flew a MiG-29 fighter jet and reached legendary status amongst Ukraine citizens and supporters after he downed around 40 Russian aircraft.

While not much is known about Tarabalka, it has been reported that he was 29. He belonged to a small village of Korolivka in Western Ukraine.

The late air force major was born to Nahtalia and Evon Tarabalka. He is survived by his parents, his wife Olenia, and their eight-year-old son Yarik.

Local sources have also reported that Stepan Tarabalka attended the Kharkiv National University of the Air Force. He had already been awarded the highest bravery award by the Ukrainian government, i.e., the Order of the Golden Star, with the title ‘Hero of Ukraine.’

However, his father wished that he could have been given this honor after the war and that he was still alive.

The Buzzer 🐝 🇬🇧 @TheBuzzerUK | NEW: ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ fighter pilot who shot down more than 40 Russian aircraft has been killed ‘in battle against overwhelming enemy forces', according to Ukrainian sources | NEW: ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ fighter pilot who shot down more than 40 Russian aircraft has been killed ‘in battle against overwhelming enemy forces', according to Ukrainian sources 🇺🇦 | NEW: ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ fighter pilot who shot down more than 40 Russian aircraft has been killed ‘in battle against overwhelming enemy forces', according to Ukrainian sources https://t.co/LyjSVPpnf8

After his demise, Stepan Tarabalka’s mother spoke to sources. While she seemed not to have been aware of her son’s legendary name given to him by the people, Nahtalia did say:

“He would always watch the paratroopers in their air exercises. And he would run in their direction to try to see where they landed. Since early childhood, he always dreamed of the sky, about flying higher than the clouds.”

Meanwhile, his father Evon hinted that the family did not know anything about his missions. He said through a translator:

“We know he was flying on a mission. And he completed the mission, his task. Then he didn’t return. That’s all the information we have.”

Ghost of Kyiv - timeline of the fame he received

Mete Sohtaoğlu @metesohtaoglu

📸 Major Stepan Tarabalka, a 29-year-old father of one, as the war hero. #Ukraine - The mysterious Ukrainian fighter pilot hailed as the “Ghost of Kyiv” after reportedly shooting down dozens of Russian aircraft has been killed in battle, an outlet said Friday.📸 Major Stepan Tarabalka, a 29-year-old father of one, as the war hero. #Ukraine- The mysterious Ukrainian fighter pilot hailed as the “Ghost of Kyiv” after reportedly shooting down dozens of Russian aircraft has been killed in battle, an outlet said Friday.📸 Major Stepan Tarabalka, a 29-year-old father of one, as the war hero. https://t.co/b8hwqOvtlh

In early March, the Ukrainian government tweeted about the ‘Ghost of Kyiv,’ labeling him as such. They claimed that the pilot had shot six Russian aircraft at the time.

The tweet also stated that the Ukrainian people called him the ‘Ghost of Kyiv.’ Later on, the authorities shared similar tweets praising his contribution to safeguarding Ukraine.

This gave him global fame once the international media picked up on his legendary tales of the conflict. However, numerous netizens have questioned the claims of him downing 40 Russian aircraft, while the Ukrainian government is yet to address these accusations.

Edited by Ravi Iyer