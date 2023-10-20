Who is Susana Gomez? All about Maluma's girlfriend as Colombian singer's set to welcome his first child

Maluma is all set to welcome his first child with his girlfriend, Susana Gomez. The duo have been romantically linked since 2020, and Susana is an architect and interior designer from Colombia, as revealed by People magazine.

The outlet revealed that Maluma announced his girlfriend's pregnancy at an event held in Capital One Arena. He released his music video for the single titled Procura at the event and joined the audience to watch the entire video. The video featured the moments featuring the expansion of his family and the gender reveal of the baby.

In the music video, the rapper can be spotted inside his residence and going out with Gomez. The duo then visit the doctor, and as they get the ultrasound, the singer becomes emotional. It also shows how Gomez's baby bump gets bigger over the last few months, and they reveal the baby's gender to their friends and family members.

The singer them reveals the gender of the baby with the camera focusing on his diamond necklace, featuring the word "Paris."

Maluma and Susana Gomez have been in a relationship since 2020

People magazine states that Susana Gomez is a resident of Colombia. She is an architect and interior designer, and this year, she collaborated with her sister, Juliana Gomez, to launch a company called Sileo Timeless Jewelry. The brand's Instagram bio states:

"[We make] handcrafted pieces made in Medellin, California using precious stones such as diamonds, Colombian emeralds, rubies, or other kinds of semiprecious stones."

She is currently in a relationship with Maluma, and they have been together since 2020. The latter is also from Colombia, and he shared a picture through Instagram in December 2021, where he was kissing a woman. However, since it was blurry, the girl's face was not visible, and her identity could not be determined.

The pair's families have also shared a close relationship over the years. Gomez was spotted in a few pictures posted by her partner's mother, Marlli Arias, through Instagram.

Maluma was also present at the launch event of Susana's jewelry company, and his mother shared some pictures from the event.

The singer released a song titled Junio in September last year, and fans speculated that it was possibly based on Gomez. However, he had something else to say about the single in an interview with Rolling Stone.

"When I went out from Medellin with my music around the world, I felt like I was losing a little bit of myself … maybe [my songs] were a hit, but I didn't feel like that was my essence. Now I want to be successful, but in a more personal way."

The pair also traveled to Spain in July last year for a vacation.

Maluma has released six albums in his career

The rapper, known by his stage name Maluma, was born Juan Luis Londono Arias. His debut album, Magia, was released in 2012 with 19 singles. This album was followed by four more albums until 2020.

His latest album, Don Juan, was released in 2023 and reached the 195th spot on the US Billboard 200. He has also been a recipient of a few accolades at the MTV Europe Music Awards and Latin Grammy Awards.