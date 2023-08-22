A man named Melvin Terry surrendered to police in connection with Noah Kinney's January 8, 2020, shooting death in Akron and was charged with murder and felonious assault. Kinney was found shot to death inside his car, and a second victim named Jeffrey Law II was also found wounded at the scene.

Reports state that 20-year-old Terry started firing rounds at Kinney, 20, and Law, 25, while they sat inside his car. Both men tried to run away from the vehicle when Kinney was fatally struck by a bullet, while another grazed Law. The two victims tried to drive away in the former's car but crashed, with Kinney pronounced dead at the scene.

Melvin Terry's father tried to get his car repaired before an investigation but was caught in the process. Terry was found guilty the following July and was sentenced to life in prison with parole. His father pleaded guilty to a charge and was given one year of probation.

Noah Kinney's murder case is set to feature on ID's The Murder Tapes in an episode titled Blood in the Snow, which is scheduled to air on the channel on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET.

Here's the official synopsis for the episode:

"Noah Kinney is shot dead in a car that crashed outside a home in Akron, Ohio; detectives attempt to determine who did it and race to find an armed killer on the loose; investigators are shocked to discover video evidence that cracks the case open."

Noah Kinney's shooter, 20-year-old Melvin Terry, surrendered to police one month later and was charged

An investigation into Fairlawn man Noah Kinney's January 8, 2020, shooting death led Akron police to send a subpoena to On-Star in connection with a car belonging to 20-year-old Melvin Terry. The vehicle was found at a repair shop, where the window with bullet holes was being repaired. A month later, Terry surrendered himself to the police.

Kinney, also 20, was found shot to death inside his car in the driveway of a house in the 700 block of Noah Street in Akron. A second victim named Jeffrey Law II, 25, was also found wounded at the scene. The former was shot three times and Law survived with a bullet only grazing his forearm.

The shooting incident reportedly occurred inside Terry's car when he opened fire at both. He fired at least 12 rounds at them before they ran out of the vehicle and towards Kinney's car, also parked in the same driveway. The bullets hit Kinney as he rushed towards the car. The two men tried to drive away from the scene but crashed into the fence of a nearby house. Kinney died at the scene.

Once Terry's car was located, police learned that his father Melvin Terry Sr. was trying to get the vehicle repaired before the investigation. The latter was caught and charged with obstruction of justice, to which he pleaded guilty and was given one-year probation.

Meanwhile, Noah Kinney's accused shooter, Melvin Terry, after his surrender, was charged with two counts of murder with firearm specifications, two counts of felony assault with firearm specifications, and tampering with evidence. He was found guilty on all counts in July 2021 and was handed a life sentence with parole after 18 years.

The Murder Tapes on ID will further delve into Noah Kinney's killing on Tuesday.