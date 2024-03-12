Who is Suzie Zamit, Karl Wallinger's wife? World Party frontman's family explored after musician's death at 66

Karl Wallinger, the Welsh-born frontman of the British band World Party, reportedly died on March 10 at age 66, as per People. He was an early member of the Waterboys, a British-Irish folk rock band. He formed World Party in 1986 after leaving Waterboys and penned several hits including Put The Message In the Box and Is It Like Today?

He is survived by his wife, their two children, and two grandchildren. His wife, Suzie Zamit, is a renowned sculptor and artist, and her work is exhibited in various private collections throughout Europe.

Suzie Zamit, Karl Wallinger's wife, graduated from the London Art School

According to her website, Suzie Zamit studied Fine Art Sculpture at City & Guilds of London Art School. Her work predominantly focuses on human and animal forms and her website states:

"Her work is especially inspired by the terracotta maquettes of the Renaissance sculptors - small-scale models with lively sketchy surfaces full of the artists' tool marks and fingerprints. These quick studies have an immediacy and vibrancy which can be missing in the smooth perfection of the finished marble."

In 2009, she designed a Charles Darwin bicentenary £2 coin for the Royal Mint and Britannia bullion coins in 2010 and 2016. A member of the Society of Portrait Sculptors since 1997, Zamit's work has often been displayed in prominent locations including the British Library, Heathrow T5, Ashmolean Museum, Victoria Art Gallery, and Bedford Street Gallery, to name a few. She also exhibits her work at the annual FACE show each May.

As per her website, she has several accolades to her credit, including the Society prize for her small wax maquette of Barry Flanagan OBE, which she won in 2013. She was also honored with the Atelier Fine Art Prize for her portrait of Amina Ali at FACE 2015.

While it is unclear how she and Karl Wallinger met or when the couple got married, they share two children - Louis Wallinger and Nancy Zamit. The latter is one of the founding members of Mischief Theatre, a comedy troupe, as per The Sun.

Karl Wallinger suffered a brain aneurysm in 2001

On March 12, Karl Wallinger's publicist reportedly announced the frontman's death, inviting friends and fans to share their thoughts and anecdotes on his Facebook page or via Instagram.

While his cause of death has not been revealed as of this writing, the singer suffered a brain aneurysm in February 2001, which forced him to pause his career for five years, The Guardian reported.

After getting back on his feet, Karl Wallinger and World Party toured the globe from 2006 to 2015.

A native of Wales, Karl Wallinger was also a successful music director, having worked on The Rocky Horror Picture Show in London before joining Waterboys. According to Variety, he was also the musical director for the 1994 flick Reality Bites and contributed to the cult-classic Clueless' soundtrack the same year.

He has also collaborated with musicians like Peter Gabriel and Sinead O’Connor, working on their respective albums.