Genshin Impact Fontaine design concepts in Game Art Exhibition: Contents, schedule, and more details

After the immense success of Genshin Impact worldwide, fans can expect an official art exhibition to be held both online and offline. The event is meant to celebrate the release of Fontaine alongside the culture of the new region, mixed with art, justice, and technologies. As mentioned in the 4.0 special program, a lot of inspiration was drawn from Europe's environment.

Alongside new battle themes and a completely separate underwater area, the Fontaine region is set to arrive with the 4.0 update on August 16. However, three days after the official release, the art exhibition will take place in four different locations. While admissions are free, interested members can pre-register for the events by visiting this link.

Fontaine art exhibition for Genshin Impact, locations, and pre-registrations

As mentioned, the newly-announced art exhibition on Fontaine's concept arts for Genshin Impact will be held on four offline sites, namely New York, Paris, Taipei, and Tokyo. HoYoverse has also confirmed a different announcement for an online exhibition at a later date.

The following list contains the runtime of Genshin Impact's Fontaine art showcase in different regions:

August 19 to 27 in Paris at Galerie Joseph Saint Merri, 5 Rue Saint-Merri, 75004 Paris

August 19 to 27 in New York at Moonlight Studios, 330 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013

August 19 to 27 in Taipei at No. 133, Guangfu S Rd, Xinyi District, Taipei City

August 19 to 27 in Tokyo at 1-chōme-11-6 Jingūmae Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0001

Directions and exhibition floor plans for New York's Moonlight Studios (Image via Genshin Impact)

The contents of the exhibition will include concept art from over 40 artists and content creators, including the likes of Solène Debiès, Sumi-e artist Yu-Ki Nishimoto, Yuzhi Zhou, and contemporary painter Maxence Ma.

As pre-registering is recommended, here is a complete guide within the HoYoverse website:

To start pre-registering, everyone must head to this website and log in using the credentials of their official HoYoverse account.

Clicking on the red seal located on the envelope will open the website.

The pre-registration link can be found on the bottom left after scrolling down once.

The link will ask for the preferred time, followed by the option to confirm registration.

Time slots for Genshin Impact art exhibition pre-registration (Image via HoYoverse)

There will be on-site quests for visitors as well, with stamp and character card rewards. However, these will be limited to one per day, as all four sites will be holding special quests for everyone.