Who is Tabitha Brown? Meet the vegan influencer as she turns host for Food Network’s It’s CompliPlated Season 1

With Vegan food influencer and bestselling author Tabitha Brown as its host, the Food Network is going all vegan with a new plant-based competition show, It’s CompliPlated, which will premiere this Thursday, August 11.

Tabitha Brown is a social media personality who went viral in 2017 when she transitioned to a vegan lifestyle and filmed herself tasting a vegan sandwich, which hit 50,000 views on the first day.

While she has a large audience of vegans who follow her, she has a larger audience of non-vegans. She is the Pied Piper of veganism, guiding people towards a plant-based diet.

It’s CompliPlated, Food Network's first ever vegan cooking competition

It’s CompliPlated Season 1 is all set to premiere on the Food Network on August 11, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

The first season of It’s CompliPlated will have six episodes and each episode will have four chefs competing for the prize of $10,000. These chefs will have to impress a rotating panel of rather difficult judges in three rounds.

The synopsis of It’s CompliPlated read:

"Social media star and bestselling author Tabitha Brown challenges four talented chefs to please a particularly tricky panel of judges with delicious dishes that meet both dietary restrictions and taste preferences. Chopped judge Maneet Chauhan provides her expertise as these competitors battle it out for the $10,000 prize!"

The challenges in It’s CompliPlated will have these chefs make various dishes such as a Southern hospitality dish using only plant-based ingredients, and a gluten-free noodle dish as comfort food.

All the challenges in the show are designed to showcase how to make delicious food under any circumstances. The show will feature Chopped's Maneet Chauhan as the main judge, who will be joined by a rotating panel of judges.

More about Vegan influencer Tabitha Brown

A mother, wife, actress, and vegan food influencer from Eden, North Carolina, Tabitha is known for her welcoming personality along with her humorous food reviews.

The unofficial spokesperson for veganism went viral in 2017 with the famed TTLA video that hit 50,000 views on the first day and went up to 100,000 views the following day.

While Brown couldn't initially make it as a stand-up comic, after the TTLA video, she finally found her place on the screen.

She starred in her web series All Love With Tabitha Brown on Ellen DeGeneres' Network and also received the AACP Image Award for Outstanding Social Media Personality. She was named Tiktok's top creator in 2020 and PETA's 2020 Person of the Year.

She published her first book in 2021, Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business), which revolves around her struggles with chronic autoimmune pain and depression, and how veganism helped her process of healing.

Brown turned to a plant-based diet in 2017 while battling depression, chronic pain in her head and neck, as well as some anxiety. She took on the 30-day vegan challenge after watching What the Health and started making videos about her newly adopted lifestyle.

The It's CompliPlated host is now an internet sensation with over 2.7 million followers on Facebook, 4.1 million on Instagram, and over 4 million followers on TikTok.

Aunty Tab is now set to take on a new challenge as the host of Food Network's latest cooking competition, It's CompliPlated. The show is set to premiere on August 11 at 10 pm on the Food Network, and episodes of the same will also be available on Discovery+.

