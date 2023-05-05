Who is Tasha Smith? Meet the actress who replaces Theresa Randle in Bad Boys 4

The highly anticipated film Bad Boys 4 is the latest installment in the popular Will Smith and Martin Lawrence franchise. While this new part is supposed to have a lot of new and old things, it has been confirmed that Theresa Randle, who played the role of devoted Theresa in the films, will not return for the new sequel.

Instead, the role of Marcus Burnett’s wife will now be taken over by Tasha Smith. Best known for her roles as Carol in the drama series Empire, Tasha Smith will be able to add a new dynamic to the familiar role, which is well-known to almost everyone. It is rare for cast members to change in sequels, but in some cases, it has proved to work out well. Fans of Bad Boys will be hoping that Tasha Smith manages to take over the role with great conviction.

Martin Lawrence @realmartymar That time Will Smith stopped by to talk about Bad Boys 4! That time Will Smith stopped by to talk about Bad Boys 4! https://t.co/YNWgUp6XuR

Tasha Smith will play the role of Marcus Burnett’s wife in Bad Boys 4

The role Tasha Smith will take up in the upcoming Bad Boys film is a well-known one. Almost all fans of the franchise know Marcus Burnett’s loving and devoted wife, Theresa, whose good nature sometimes sets her apart in odd ways. Theresa Randle previously took up the role and established the character's charm.

Smith may not exactly replicate it but will have to stick close to it, especially with the history of the character that stretches far beyond the upcoming film.

Tasha Smith is a multifaceted actress and director who is well-known for her variety of portrayals and creative edge. After beginning her career with a starring role on the NBC comedy series Boston Common, Tasha Smith became a household name with many big hits.

Her films include The Whole Ten Yards (2004), Daddy's Little Girls (2007), The Longshots (2008), Couples Retreat (2009), and Jumping the Broom (2011), alongside many others. Smith's work in television is perhaps the prime reason for the popularity she enjoys. Her acclaimed shows include The Corner, Brenda, and Carol.

Stess The Emcee @StessTheEmcee Tasha Smith is replacing Theresa Randle in Bad Boys 4.



One of my favorite things about the franchise, is the reoccurrence of actors, even after all these years.



Not sure as to why they are replacing her.



I do love Tasha Smith, but I also love Theresa Randle. Tasha Smith is replacing Theresa Randle in Bad Boys 4. One of my favorite things about the franchise, is the reoccurrence of actors, even after all these years. Not sure as to why they are replacing her. I do love Tasha Smith, but I also love Theresa Randle. https://t.co/Wn55xGvNY0

Born on February 28, 1971, in Camden, New Jersey, Tasha Smith was raised by her mother. She has an identical twin sister named Sidra Smith, who currently resides in Harlem. Though she started going to High School, she dropped out of Camden High School in her freshman year and moved to California at the age of 19.

Following this, she pursued acting and was largely successful in the endeavor, starting her career with a small role in the comedy film Twin Sitters (1994).

More about Bad Boys 4

Lex Coupe✨♎️ @lex_coupe I can’t wait to bad boys 4 come out I can’t wait to bad boys 4 come out

While plot details are still unavailable for Bad Boys 4, it has been confirmed that the film will feature Paola Núnez, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Eric Dane, alongside the familiar duo of Smith and Lawrence. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will return to direct with a script by Chris Bremner, while Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith, and Doug Belgrad are reportedly serving as the producers.

As of late, there has been no information about Bad Boys 4's release date, but it should not be long before more details drop in. Stay tuned.

