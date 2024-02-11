Who is Taylor in Leave the World Behind? Character storyline explored

Leave the World Behind is directed by Sam Esmail, and it was released on Netflix on December 8, 2023. The movie is an adaptation of the 2020 novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam. The story explores the intricacies of human relationships and societal complexities.

One of the characters in the movie is Taylor, portrayed by Orli Gottesman. She stands as a minor yet important figure in the movie, whose actions and decisions strongly influence the movie's narrative.

Taylor's role in Leave the World Behind

As the viewers navigate the movie's narrative, Taylor's character stands as a minor yet important figure. She emerges as a character whose intricate decisions, actions, and interactions exert significant influence on the storyline of the movie, as she provides clues to the mysterious happenings around the world.

She, along with Danny (Kevin Bacon), arrives at the rental house and seems completely unaware of the cyberattack and the blackout affecting most of the country. Despite the tension and suspicion from Amanda and Clay (), the renters of the house, Taylor is seen enjoying herself there. Her role is significant in conveying the message of how people must react to a crisis.

Unlike the renters of the house, Taylor appears relaxed and carefree, representing a contrast between the younger and older generations and between the privileged and unprivileged. Simultaneously, she reveals Danny's past and his possible involvement in the cyberattack. Her disappearance in the movie adds a more mysterious and suspenseful element to the movie.

Who plays Taylor in Leave the World Behind?

Taylor's character, at the heart of this intriguing story, is played by the American actress Orli Gottesman. The iconic actress is known for her performances and diverse roles in movies like Astronaut Camp, Cattle Call, Beast, Adeline, and the TV show Yellowstone.

The actress is from Florida but moved to California in 2017 with her family. She has modeled and done several television commercials for Florida Power & Light, Commerce Bank, and Burger King. She also loves singing and doing theater, but claims that television is her calling. Her sister, Arielle Gottesman, is also an actress.

Her portrayal of this character proves her extraordinary acting, adding complexity and depth to the film. She keeps the audience invested in the film's unfolding narratives, conveys emotions, and provokes thoughts that take the character to new heights.

What is the meaning of the Leave the World Behind movie?

Leave the World Behind, beyond its surface narrative, is a movie whose storyline, character dynamics, and themes are intertwined to infuse the narrative with social commentary and symbolism. The movie's meaning extends beyond the confines of the screen, urging its viewers to reflect on broader themes and concepts of reality, like uncertainty, fear, and the fragility of safety.

Leave the World Behind (image via IMDb)

The characters in the story face inexplicable events like plane crashes, mysterious animal behavior, and unexpected phenomena. For example, the lack of a proper explanation mirrors the uncertainty of our own lives. The ending again reinforces this theme, juxtaposing the apocalyptic chaos. By ending the movie with the theme song of Friends, the filmmaker comments on the role of media in our lives and how it provides solace in some circumstances.

Leave the World Behind is available to stream on Netflix.