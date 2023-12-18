Why did Archie's teeth fall out in Leave the World Behind? Explained

In Leave the World Behind, Archie's teeth fall out after the second night following the onset of the apocalyptic events depicted in the movie. This is shown when Archie wakes up and spits blood. Then, he shockingly starts taking his teeth out one after the other.

The act is significant to the characters who start to grapple with the reality of their situation and the rampant changes that are taking place in their world. In addition, it is evocative of the themes of horror and uncertainty that the characters are experiencing.

Leave the World Behind: What is the symbolism behind Archie's teeth falling out?

The scene in Leave the World Behind where Archie's teeth are falling out (Image via Netflix)

In the film Leave the World Behind, the incident of Archie's teeth falling out is a significant event that has sparked much discussion. Moreover, the movie does not explicitly explain why this happens to Archie. As a result, it has led viewers to form various theories.

One theory suggests that Archie's teeth falling out could be the result of exposure to high-pitched noise. This idea is linked to an event in the film where characters hear a strange noise. It is speculated that this sound could be a type of sonic weapon that causes physical harm.

Another perspective views Archie's teeth falling out as a symbolic event rather than a physical or medical issue. In this interpretation, the loss of teeth symbolizes the collapse of normality and the onset of a nightmare scenario.

Teeth are responsible for food intake, which, in turn, provides energy for human beings to survive. Therefore, with the act of falling off teeth, the movie signifies a loss of control, strength, and self-esteem. The gruesome depiction reflects the broader theme of the movie, where the characters are left to face oblivion.

What is the plot of Leave the World Behind?

A still from the movie Leave the World Behind (Image via Netflix)

Leave the World Behind is an apocalyptic drama that centers on two families confronting a mysterious and unsettling crisis. The story begins with Amanda and Clay, a couple vacationing with their children in a rented house on Long Island. Their tranquil retreat is abruptly interrupted in the middle of the night by the unexpected arrival of G.H. and his daughter Ruth.

They claim to be the owner of the house and request shelter with his family. They also inform Amanda's family that a massive blackout has hit New York City and possibly beyond. Then, the situation escalates as strange and ominous events start unfolding.

This includes the loss of internet and phone services, the appearance of a group of flamingos, and an unsettling noise that echoes in the background. Subsequently, fear and paranoia grow, and both families are forced to confront the unknown.

What are the motifs explored in Leave the World Behind?

A still from the movie Leave the World Behind (Image via Netflix)

Through its narrative, the film explores themes of societal collapse, the fragility of modern life, and the primal fear of the unknown. As both families struggle to comprehend and adapt to the rapidly changing circumstances, they face the ultimate question of what it means to be human in the face of an unprecedented global crisis. Moreover, with its open-ended fashion, it aims to vignette the very fickle nature of life itself.