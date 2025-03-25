Who is the Twisted Tea Guy? GoFundMe page set up as tributes pour in for viral internet personality who recently passed away

Ohio-based Barry Allen aka Twisted Tea Guy, became an overnight internet sensation in December 2020 after his altercation with a white man at a Circle K in Ohio. A viral video showcased Barry confronting a white man for repeatedly using the n-word.

When the exchange got tense, Barry reportedly used a can of Twisted Tea to strike the man. As the man prepared to fight Barry, he reportedly threw him to the floor, slugging him, and thereby acquiring the status of the Twisted Tea guy. On March 24, 2025, social media pages across Facebook and Instagram announced that Barry Allen had passed away.

Additionally, a GoFundMe page was set up to cover his funeral expenses. The fundraiser read:

"Bobby Oliver AKA Barry Allen died unexpectedly on 3/22/25. Details are still unclear but we do know that there is a long road ahead and funeral expenses. Please help out if you can. Bobby is family to many of us. Some by blood, some not. Family is Family"

Netizens took to X to pay tribute to their beloved internet warrior expressing shock and despair over the news:

"With a heavy heart my friend Barry Allen passed today. Most will know hom as the viral man who smashed the Twisted Tea on a drunk's face. He was a great guy,great friend and great father. God Speed brother i hope to have your legacy trending." an X user tweeted.

"Aw man. Apparently the guy in the infamous Twisted Tea clip who gave the racist a**hole a damn good smacking just died. RIP." another X user mentioned.

"RIP Bobbie. The world new him as the guy that smacked that fool with a twisted tea." a netizen said.

"I just reacted at that point": Twisted Tea guy Barry Allen recalled the infamous Circle K incident

Barry Allen's video of smacking a man in the face with a can of Twisted Tea went viral within moments of being posted on the internet. During an appearance on Mark One Sports in January 2021, Barry recalled the incident from the beginning.

He said that he saw the white man standing at the Circle K, calling 2 Black employees the n-word, however, he ignored it initially assuming that the white man would leave the store before it was Barry's turn to pay. However, the man in question kept repeating the n-word "like he was just a normal Black guy having fun with all his buddies".

The Twisted Tea guy added that he could tell by the look on the employees' faces that they felt uncomfortable but didn't say anything because of their jobs. When Barry confronted the white man, he was met with a triggered response. Quoting the man, Barry recalled:

"He’s like, 'Man, I say n***er whenever I want. Leave me alone... I’m like, 'C’mon, stop saying the f*cking word. You’re really pissing me off now.'"

It was at that point that Barry Allen dropped a can of Twisted Tea and as he was picking it up, the white man attempted to kick it, resulting in getting smacked in the face by Barry:

“That’s when I pick it up and he goes to kick it. He really didn’t kick me but I felt the kick coming. So I just reacted at that point.” the Twisted Tea guy mentioned.

As per the NY Post, the Twisted Tea guy was married and had 5 children. Shortly after his altercation went viral, his wife made an X handle by the name @OfficalMrsteako stating that it was because everyone was calling her husband MrTeaKO.

