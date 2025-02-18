While attending the recent boxing match held at Madison Square Garden, rapper Lil Tjay got into a physical altercation with a security guard. The exact reason for the same remained unknown at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, netizens have taken to social media to react to the same.

While Lil Tjay attended the match between Olympic silver medalists Keyshawn Davis and Denys Berinchyk, he got into a fight of his own. TikTok user tjayy. Idnn took to the video-sharing platform to share a video of the security guard seemingly losing his temper on the musician.

As the conversation between the two became heated, an unknown person attempted to interject. However, the rapper proceeded to spit on the security personnel.

Clips of the same have since circulated across social networking sites and have gone viral.

Reacting to the same, one netizen said:

Comment byu/strictlystepping from discussion inNYStateOfMind Expand Post

The singer, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was shot seven times during an attempted robbery in New Jersey back in June 2022.

Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“That kid is a goof obviously getting the sh*t shot out of him didn’t teach him anything,” a Reddit user said.

“You’d think he’d come back humble with a new perspective on life smh,” another platform user said.

“Lil tjay is weird now can’t listen to dude anymore,” another netizen said.

It remains unclear as to whether any legal action will be taken following the dispute at MSG. Meanwhile, more reactions read:

“That security guard finna be eating good after that lawsuit,” another internet user said.

“Assault right there,” a Reddit user said.

“N**gas gotta realize fame and money don’t make you tough,” a netizen said.

Everything to know about Lil Tjay as video of rapper spitting at security guard goes viral online

The Bronx, New York native built a fan-following in the late 2010s following the release of several EPs. Some of his hit tracks include Beats the Odds, Give You What You Want, Told Ya and Legacy among others.

The singer was sent to prison on robbery charges and following his release in 2016, he seemingly began taking his music career seriously again and drew attention online.

He has since collaborated with several industry legends, like Polo G, Offset, late artist Pop Smoke, 6lack and Saweetie, among others.

Tjay, who has amassed over 13,000,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, has released albums titled Farewell, 222, Destined 2 Win, State of Emergency and True 2 Myself.

The singer is a nominated artist at the Brit Awards, iHeart Radio Music Awards, American Music Awards, and Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

In 2022, Lil Tjay was shot multiple times in a Chipotle restaurant in New Jersey while another victim also sustained a single gunshot wound. As per NBC News, the suspect, Mohamed Konate, “attempted to commit armed robbery” against the rapper and his two friends.

The suspect was arrested on three counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery and other weapon related charges.

Two people who accompanied Tjay were also charged with unlawful possession of weapons, as per NBC News.

