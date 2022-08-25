"Seven shots, it was tough you know": Support pours in for Lil Tjay as rapper opens up surviving shooting

American rapper Lil Tjay has updated fans about his condition after he was shot seven times in June. The 21-year-old singer was shot multiple times on June 22 in Edgewater, N.J.

Following the incident, he immediately underwent surgery. Sharing his condition on an Instagram Live, the artist said that he was on the road to recovery. He addressed his fans in the video for the first time since he was shot.

The artist can be seen resting on a couch in a neck brace and said,

"Seven shots, it was tough, you know. Most people don't survive it, but I'm here. Here for a reason."

TJAYYYY 🖤 @liltjay ya ready Thanks for the love and support ya I appreciate everything fr… 🫶🏾we gon come back stronger than everya ready Thanks for the love and support ya I appreciate everything fr… 🫶🏾we gon come back stronger than ever ‼️‼️ ya ready 👀👀👀 https://t.co/lxGKZSp9Fy

Speaking to his 7.4 million followers, Lil Tjay said:

"Man, I'm just checking in with y'all. I just want to say thanks for the love, thanks for the support. I was looking at the DMs and I'm seeing the comments and everything else and I felt loved, know what I'm saying?"

He also spoke about his upcoming projects and added:

"New music coming soon. We're gonna come back stronger than ever."

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office noted that a 27-year-old named Mohamed Konate was identified as the lead suspect in the shooting. He was charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery and various other unlawful weapons charges.

On June 30, it was reported that Tjay was awake and speaking in the hospital.

Fans extend support to Lil Tjay after he shares health update

Fans posted comments and posts to wish the artist a speedy recovery. Some fans were also excited about his upcoming projects. A billboard was spotted earlier this week in the Bronx in NYC with the words, “I’m Back” written on it.

chris🍚 @thisisntchr1s TJAYYYY 🖤 @liltjay ya ready Thanks for the love and support ya I appreciate everything fr… 🫶🏾we gon come back stronger than everya ready Thanks for the love and support ya I appreciate everything fr… 🫶🏾we gon come back stronger than ever ‼️‼️ ya ready 👀👀👀 https://t.co/lxGKZSp9Fy Lil tjay is officially 50 cent status. twitter.com/liltjay/status… Lil tjay is officially 50 cent status. twitter.com/liltjay/status…

Red🎒 @hueylemao ‍ ‍ Right now I’m just waiting for that Lil Tjay Many Men Remix Right now I’m just waiting for that Lil Tjay Many Men Remix😵‍💫😵‍💫

Lil Tjay News @LilTjayNews



"I'M BACK." Lil Tjay billboard spotted in the Bronx in New York City!"I'M BACK." Lil Tjay billboard spotted in the Bronx in New York City! 😳🔥"I'M BACK." 👀 https://t.co/KzcLilEJqn

IV @leeguapo_ Lil tjay gon have the biggest comeback all time Lil tjay gon have the biggest comeback all time

Fingernoodle🧑‍🦼 @Iam_sypher

i swear this man skin bullet proof TJAYYYY 🖤 @liltjay ya ready Thanks for the love and support ya I appreciate everything fr… 🫶🏾we gon come back stronger than everya ready Thanks for the love and support ya I appreciate everything fr… 🫶🏾we gon come back stronger than ever ‼️‼️ ya ready 👀👀👀 https://t.co/lxGKZSp9Fy he backi swear this man skin bullet proof twitter.com/liltjay/status… he backi swear this man skin bullet proof twitter.com/liltjay/status…

While some fans were delighted that the singer was on the road to recovery, others said that the "world was waiting" for him to return.

d4vd @d4vddd @liltjay Get well soon tjay we love u bro praying u make a 150% recovery @liltjay Get well soon tjay we love u bro praying u make a 150% recovery

🎭ℕ𝕒𝕤𝕥𝕪 𝕋𝕖𝕕✞︎✞︎✞︎✪ @Iam_donaldo

Dawg i feel like 50(c) TJAYYYY 🖤 @liltjay ya ready Thanks for the love and support ya I appreciate everything fr… 🫶🏾we gon come back stronger than everya ready Thanks for the love and support ya I appreciate everything fr… 🫶🏾we gon come back stronger than ever ‼️‼️ ya ready 👀👀👀 https://t.co/lxGKZSp9Fy Many men wanna kill meDawg i feel like 50(c) twitter.com/liltjay/status… Many men wanna kill me Dawg i feel like 50(c) twitter.com/liltjay/status…

James Proctor @JamesPr0ctor @liltjay Now you have the right to drop a bar like that @liltjay Now you have the right to drop a bar like that https://t.co/533mZgkiYc

sohail @sohail2widdit TJAYYYY 🖤 @liltjay ya ready Thanks for the love and support ya I appreciate everything fr… 🫶🏾we gon come back stronger than everya ready Thanks for the love and support ya I appreciate everything fr… 🫶🏾we gon come back stronger than ever ‼️‼️ ya ready 👀👀👀 https://t.co/lxGKZSp9Fy THE GOAT IS BACKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK twitter.com/liltjay/status… THE GOAT IS BACKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK twitter.com/liltjay/status…

ghanaian.vodka🌈 @edufua1 the world is waiting for you TJAYYYY 🖤 @liltjay ya ready Thanks for the love and support ya I appreciate everything fr… 🫶🏾we gon come back stronger than everya ready Thanks for the love and support ya I appreciate everything fr… 🫶🏾we gon come back stronger than ever ‼️‼️ ya ready 👀👀👀 https://t.co/lxGKZSp9Fy I loveeeeee youuuuu kingthe world is waiting for you twitter.com/liltjay/status… I loveeeeee youuuuu king 👑 the world is waiting for you twitter.com/liltjay/status…

What happened to Lil Tjay?

According to a report from the Bergen County Prosecutor, Lil Tjay was shot on June 22, 2022 right after midnight. That night, there were reports of shootings at two locations in Edgewater, New Jersey - one at a Chipotle and the other at an Exxon gas station.

It was reported that the victim at the Chipotle was Lil Tjay who was shot seven times. Meanwhile, the victim at the gas station was shot once.

The Prosecutor’s report said:

“...the Edgewater Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of 14 The Promenade in Edgewater, NJ. Upon their arrival to the area, officers found 21-year-old Tione “Lil TJay” Merritt with multiple gunshot wounds and Antoine Boyd with a single gunshot wound."

At the time of the shooting, Jeffrey Valdez and Antonie Boyd were present with the rapper. They were both arrested on the same day for possession of unlawful weapons. It is also worth mentioning that Boyd was the other person who was shot.

The main accused, Mohamed Konate, was arrested on the same. Other than the charges mentioned above, he was also charged with a second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and fourth-degree aggravated assault.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave