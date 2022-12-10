Who is Tyler Farrell? Meet the contractor from Netflix’s Dream Home Makeover season 4

The Dream Home Makeover recently released season 4 of its series on Netflix. All six episodes of the series were released on Friday, December 9, 2022. The famed reality TV renovation show features Shea and Syd McGee, who have their own interior design firm and renovate their clients tailored to their own style and help make their dreams come true.

Syd and Shea's business came through when they first started uploading pictures of their own home renovations on Instagram. In 2014, after their community started to grow and they became known, they established their own interior design firm called Studio McGee.

The stars of Netflix's Dream Home Makeover put in a lot of hard work and have now established themselves as one among the top interior designers and renovators in the industry. Apart from Syd and Shea, the series also showcases one other cast member who has been working for them since season 1.

It's none other than they're general contractor Tyler Farrell. Tyler helps the couple renovate and transform their clients home along with the rest of the team. Syd and Shea began working with Tyler even before the release of Dream Home Makeover on Netflix. The first project he did with them was in Park City.

With season 4 of Dream Home Makeover available to stream on Netflix, Tyler is a fan favourite.

Tyler Farrell from Dream Home Makeover has his own construction company called Killowen Constructions

Apart from being a general contractor for Dream Home Makeover, Tyler also has his own construction company in Wastach County called Killowen Construction. According to their official website, they specialize in full-build custom homes, as well as additions and remodels in Summit & Wasatch Counties and beyond.

The website also mentions,

"We have curated a business model that lets us work with some of the best subcontractors in the area. We are sure to communicate ahead of time what our expectations are and we are quick to ask them what they will need to meet those expectations. The hands that build your home are chosen by us, and we have made those relationships a high priority. Our goal is to smoothly take your dreams from concept to reality."

He also has a professional Instagram page for his company called @killowenconstruction and it has over 108k followers. Tyler also has a personal Instagram page with just under 2k followers. He has four kids that he shares with his wife, Daile Farrell.

In an interview with AFT Construction Podcast, Tyler shared that the custom residential construction has been a much more fulfilling experience for him. He said it was because it has "personal and family-centered process."

He also got emotional talking about his teammates claiming they go above and beyond and do work more than their pay check because they see the vision of the company. Talking about how he keeps his work going, Tyler shared that communication is key and stated:

"Where construction really goes sideways—the relationships at least—is communication. If someone feels heard, even if there’s a problem, if you acknowledge that it’s there and you keep giving them constant updates—communication is huge."

On his personal Instagram page, Tyler posts a lot of pictures with his family and friends. He also posts about his work. He has also labeled highlights with memories with his kids, family and fitness.

All six episodes of Dream Home Makeover are available to be streamed on Netflix. The previous three seasons are also available to watch the steaming giant.

Poll : 0 votes