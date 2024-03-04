Who is Vidhie Mukerjea? All to know about Indrani Mukerjea's daughter's wealth, age, social media, and more

Vidhie Mukerjea is the daughter of Indrani Mukerjea, co-founder of INX Media, and Sanjeev Khanna. Her surname, however, is that of her stepfather, television executive Peter Mukerjea, who married Indrani in 2002. The 26-year-old came into the limelight after her mother was accused of the alleged murder of her half-sister, Sheena Bora.

About ten years ago, Indrani Mukerjea was suspected of the horrific killing of her daughter, Sheena Bora. However, rumors at the time weren't focused on the possible involvement of the wealthy but on the Mukerjea-Bora family's complicated and unique dynamic, which had been tucked away to benefit a select few.

Netflix's latest docuseries, The Indrani Mukerjea Story Buried Truth, released on February 23, explores the Sheena Bora murder case. It is one of the most infamous murders to have rocked India in 2012. Bora, 25 at the time, was allegedly strangled in a car, and her body was later burned and disposed of in a Raigad jungle.

What is Vidhie Mukerjea Instagram?

Vidhie Mukerjea's Instagram handle (@vidhi_m) is proof of the wealthy lifestyle she still lives despite her parents' divorce. According to Peter's lawyer, Sushmita Nair, the entire property and assets, including 53 crores and apartments in England, Spain, and Goa were divided between husband and wife. As per the Mumbai Mirror, Indrani later gave away one of her properties in Goa to Vidhie.

At the age of 11, she reportedly moved to a boarding school in England. Her aunt Shangon and stepbrother Rabin had taken on the role of guardianship in London and Mumbai after her parents were imprisoned. Always a Sobo kid, she was raised between London and Mumbai. She also used to visit Spain and stay there at her family home.

Vidhie's book, Devil's Daughter (Image via vidhie_m@Instagram)

Vidhie Mukerjea published a book, Devil's Daughter, in which she detailed her experiences. In 2021, she told Souvik Ghosh, an IBNS correspondent, that writing about the events had been extremely therapeutic for her because it allowed her to relive them all. She shared,

"It was quite tough to go through each memory, sometimes each day, but as I began writing, I felt empowered through my own story. The feeling was almost indescribable."

Also when asked how the behavior of people had changed towards her after her book, she said that they had become more understanding and empathetic. As for the media, she didn't sound sure enough.

"I cannot comment on this at this point for obvious reasons although I believe the media needs to adopt higher standards overall in areas such as bias, accuracy and in-depth analysis."

What is Vidhie Mukerjea's age?

Peter Mukerjea's stepdaughter, Vidhie (Image via vidhie_m@Instagram)

Vidhie Mukerjea was born on August 26, 1997, the only child of Guwahati native Indrani Pori Bora and her second husband, Sanjeev Khanna, of Kolkata. Vidhie spent most of her childhood growing up in Mumbai.

Khanna, in an interview with TOI in 2015, said that his problems with Indrani started in 2001 after she moved to Mumbai with the HR placement service she established. There she met television executive Peter Mukerjea through a mutual friend and soon they were married in a private ceremony.

According to Khanna, Vidhie Mukerjea was only five years old at the time when Peter officially adopted her. When questioned about her whereabouts in the interview, he replied that she was a student at the University of Bristol and anticipated moving to London.

26-year-old Vidhie shared that she had a strong bond with her stepfather Peter who was always kind to her. That's the reason Peter's arrest affected her more and she was devastated without him being there to support her. Talking to Esha Dutta via Telegraph Online, she said,

"My father is the one person in this world who I can share anything with. Once he went to prison, I truly felt alone. My friends had disappeared and I felt like I had to parent myself."

As for the murder case, Indrani was granted bail in May 2022 and is currently facing trial. She claims to have been framed for the crime and regrets having married Peter, as she revealed to India Today recently. Vidhie has found solace with her mother and now splits her time between Mumbai and Goa.