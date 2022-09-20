Who is Wendy Walters? Age and more explored amid Reza Arap cheating scandal

Indonesian influencer Wendy Walters has finally spoken up about her husband Reza Arap's alleged cheating scandal after it was trending on social media today.
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the 26-year-old celebrity took to Twitter to respond to a user who brought up the alleged cheating allegations against Reza.
As per the auto-translation, the user had tweeted:
"In my opinion, if it's true that there is a reason for cheating, there must be a reason. we don't know what happened to Arap until he cheated. Boy, if it's like the heartache continues. tired for a long time. But I also don't condone cheating."
Responding to this, Wendy Walters wrote:
"Is there a sufficient reason to justify infidelity when women are trying to be good wives, staying at home and doing nothing? Is it true that tired hearts can heal with f**k around? Isn't the key to a relationship communication? not f**k around?"
All you need to know about Wendy Walters and her life
Born on May 27, 1996, Wendy Walters is an Indonesian native. She is a famed influencer known for creating content related to lifestyle, dance and fashion. Walters has 1.8 million Instagram followers as of this writing.
Walters graduated from Jakarta's GS Fame Institute of Business, Hayam Wuruk, and began working at DBS Bank as a Treasure Funding Officer in 2014. She also worked at CTBC Bank as a Senior Business Development Manager for a year, from 2015 to 2016.
She tied the knot with Reza Arap (Oktovian) in 2021 in Bali. The duo occasionally post about each other on their social media handles.
Reza, her husband, is a popular YouTube star, content creator, streamer, and actor who has been in the news for allegedly cheating on her. Born on October 15, 1990, Reza Oktovian is a native of Jakarta. In 2012, he began his YouTube career and rose to fame after uploading videos on his channel.
In 2018, the 31-year-old personality donated his YouTube channel to a pediatric cancer foundation and launched another channel, YB, which quickly garnered more than 2 million subscribers.
Aside from being an internet personality, Reza starred in romantic film Mode in 2016. He also co-owns a music label called PLUUS Records.
On the personal front, he was earlier dating YouTuber Kyra Nayda in 2013 but the duo broke up soon after. He started dating Wendy Walters in 2017 and married her four years later.
Twitter reactions on Wendy Walters alleged cheating allegations
Soon after Wendy Walters broke her silence on Reza Arap's alleged cheating accusations, Twitter was quick to give their opinion on the matter. Several users compared Reza Arap's alleged situation with that of Adam Levine, who is also in the news of an alleged infidelity scandal.
Levine is accused of cheating on Behati Prinsloo, his wife of eight years, with an influencer named Sumner Stroh, who claims to have been in a relationship with the singer for a year.
As of writing, Reza Arap has not responded to the cheating allegations.