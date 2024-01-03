Who is White Wolf in the Marvel Universe? Everything to know about Black Panther's estranged brother

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe popularised the White Wolf character by giving the mantle to Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier in the movies, not many fans know of the character's comic book origins. In the comics, the character is completely unrelated to Barnes and has quite a huge connection to Black Panther.

White Wolf in the comics is actually the adopted brother of Black Panther and also goes on to be one of the heroes' biggest foes. The most striking aspect of the character is he wasn't born a Wakandan, but still maintains a Wakandan heritage and is what makes so much of his dynamic with T'Challa interesting in the comics.

White Wolf is the adoptive son of King T'Chaka

White Wolf, aka Hunter, was created by Christopher Priest and Mark Texeira, and first appeared in Black Panther (Vol. 3) #4 which was released in December 1998. According to Fandom, he was a child of white nationality born in Mohannda, an African Nation - and unfortunately lost his parents in a plane crash over the border of Wakanda.

Being found by the Mtume family as a child, the head of the family wanted to drown him as he thought they had angered the gods, but Ma Mtume was more compassionate towards him and wanted to adopt him. Taking him to King T'Chaka to resolve this issue, the royal highness would adopt him for himself and raise him as his own son. He was taught the Wakandan values and would grow up as T'Challa's adoptive brother.

While growing up, Hunter always felt like an outsider but found solace in Queen Ramonda, who would treat him as her own child. T'Chaka would also find him useful and send him on a mission overseas as he became a part of the Wakandan police, Hatut Zeraze. Here he would receive the codename White Wolf.

However, when King T'Chaka was killed, Hunter sought to strengthen Wakanda by weakening its neighbors and even attempted to make sure that T'Challa wouldn't get into the contest to take over the throne. This would put him at direct odds with his brother and would start their rivalry in the comics.

While the comics have portrayed the White Wolf to be T'Challa's adoptive brother, the Marvel Cinematic Universe took a very different route and gave the mantle to the Winter Soldier in the films. While he is only referenced as the character in Avengers: Infinity War, it still saw him atone for the suffering he caused the Wakandans and eventually be accepted by the country.

The films also gave a lot of Hunter's traits to Michael B Jordan's Killmonger in Black Panther. While Killmonger wasn't related to King T'Challa in the comics by the blood, the film made it seem so and also gave him a lot of White Wolf's traits that were exclusive to the character in the comics.

This wouldn't be the first time that the MCU would have changed a character's history to fit a film's story, but it was still interesting to see so. Here is hoping we get to see Hunter in live-action someday.