Black Panther: Why does KillMonger have scars? Ritual explained

Black Panther introduced us to Erik Killmonger way back in 2018. While the character is not superpowered, his Wakandan training combined with his vengeance for Wakanda paints him as one of the most thrilling presences on the big screen. He also had an insane killcount, even before he came face-to-face with T'Challa (played by Chadwick Boseman).

Erik Killmonger is one of the best villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Played by Michael B. Jordan, the ruthless mercenary is extremely vengeful and already knows the reality of Wakanda before the rest of the world.

He wanted the throne of Wakanda, and even got it for a while, but his hubris got in the way. He also introduced his scars, which are supposed to represent every kill he's ever done. But why does Killmonger have bumps? Are they symbolic of something deeper? Read on to find out all about them.

The ritual behind the bumps on Killmonger

In Black Panther, Killmonger explained that every single scar on his body signifies a kill. It represents the amount of arduous training he went through, solely to claim Wakanda while calling out King T'Chaka's act of killing.

The BBC explains that the bumps also have meaning rooted in a real ritual. Many African tribes follow the scarification process. The Bodi, Toposa, and Surma tribes from Ethiopia, as well as the Nuer tribe from South Sudan, and the Karamojongs from Uganda perform this ritual. The Chambri Tribe from Papua New Guinea performs a similar ritual to signify and celebrate the oncoming of "manhood."

The meaning behind the scarification ritual

The Chambri Tribe believes that human evolution comes from crocodiles and that the ritual gives them a similar likeness to crocodiles. The process takes a long time, as those who want to go through it first are taken to a “spirit house.” They have to stay there prior to the initiation process, and their waiting time is six weeks.

This ritual is life-threatening, and sometimes lethal, as the tribal leaders make the markings on the back, arms, and chest without any anesthesia or pain killers. Making these deep incisions requires a tremendous amount of dedication and focus, and so does withstanding the pain of getting these.

The scars are kept raised through a mix of clay and tree oil. After that comes the healing process, which cements these scars. This results in "crocodile scars", which signify power, strength, and leadership in those who survive.

What this means for Killmonger's scars

T'Challa & Erik battling for the throne of Wakanda (Image via Marvel)

Killmonger grew up to be a mercenary and committed a lot of killings. The scars prove that he is relentlessly dangerous while communicating that he has the markings of a leader who possesses great power and strength. He had to grow up without a father, and trained hard to avenge what he lost.

This also falls in line with Black Panther having deep cultural significance. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we've seen that the volume of cultural worldbuilding reaches a high standard, and it builds up from the first film.

