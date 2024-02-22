Exciting news awaits fans of The Young and the Restless as the series gears up to reintroduce some familiar faces from the past.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the show will welcome back Jill Foster's adoptive family, with Wings Hauser reprising his role as Greg Foster, David Hasselhoff as Snapper Foster, and Julian McCarthy as Liz Foster. Their guest appearances are scheduled to debut in mid-June this year.

Wings Hauser's character first graced the show's screens in 1977, captivating audiences until 1981. He briefly returned in 2003 and his most recent appearance was in 2010. Similarly, David Hasselhoff and Julian McCarthy also revisited their roles in 2010, adding to the anticipation surrounding their upcoming comebacks.

Who did Wings Hauser play in The Young and the Restless?

Wings Hauser in Tough Guys Don't Dance (Image via Zoetrope Studios)

Wings Hauser portrayed Greg Foster, the brother of David Hasselhoff's character, Snapper, in The Young and the Restless. Greg was depicted as a charismatic and driven lawyer involved in romantic entanglements and professional legal dramas.

Throughout the series, Greg navigates complex relationships and legal trials within the fictional town of Genoa City. Initially, he represented his brother Snapper in court during their father's murder case.

Over the years, Greg's storyline evolved to include various romantic entanglements like spiritual awakenings, involvement in criminal activity, and tumultuous relationships.

In 1981, Greg departed Genoa City, only to make a surprising return 21 years later in 2003, accompanying his sister Liz. At this time, Liz underwent brain surgery and revealed to Jill that she was adopted. Greg reappeared seven years later when Liz fell ill and ultimately passed away.

Now, in a highly anticipated return to The Young and the Restless, Wings Hauser is reprising his role as Greg alongside his siblings.

What other roles did Wing Hauser play?

Diana Frank and Wings Hauser in Pale Blood (1990) (Image via Noble Entertainment Production)

Beyond his role as Greg Foster in The Young and the Restless, Hauser has enjoyed a diverse and extensive career in various movies and TV shows. Known for portraying intense and edgy characters, he has left a mark in notable films such as Vice Squad, Deadly Force, The Siege of Firebase Gloria, and Rubber.

Additionally, he has made guest appearances in TV shows like Murder She Wrote, The A-Team, Bones, Cold Case, and Supernatural.

Hauser has earned recognition for his versatile acting across different genres. He is revered as a reliable character actor capable of seamlessly transitioning between heroic and villainous roles with equal skill and authenticity.

His performances resonate with audiences, thanks to his exuding sense of intensity and authenticity, cementing his status as one of the greatest actors in the industry.

The Young and Restless airs on CBS on weekdays at 12:30 - 1:30 pm ET and 11:30 am - 12:30 pm PT.

