Best supernatural RPGs releasing in 2024

While the role-playing genre is varied, not many developers tend to indulge in supernatural RPGs. The realm of the occult is a rich tapestry of ideas, elements, and mechanics waiting to be tapped into. Interestingly, this year has a slew of decent RPG experiences that are not afraid to up the bizarre factor with their distinct takes on folklore and urban legends.

Any fanatic with an even remotely passing interest should not miss out on some of these titles. With that said, here are some of these supernatural RPGs that fans of the genre should keep on their radar.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best supernatural RPGs to look out for in 2024

1) Banishers Ghosts of New Eden

Fight for the living and against the dead (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Developed by DONTNOD of "Life Is Strange" fame, Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is an intriguing concept of a game. Taking place in colonial era North America, players take on the roles of ghost hunters Red and Antea. When things head south, Antea ends up murdered and turned into a specter herself. With the love of his life beyond the mortal realm, Red must find a way to save her - or set her free.

Set across a semi-open world, players will be able to play as both Red and Antea. The former wields weapons while the latter can both explore the spirit realm and fight using magical powers. The studio has a penchant for strong storytelling returns, with haunting investigations, varied NPCs, and decision-making. Topped with action combat, this new supernatural RPG will surely keep ghost fanatics occupied.

The title is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Players should be sure to check out Banishers Ghosts of New Eden's system requirements guide to see if they can run the game.

2) The Thaumaturge

Players will fight both their own demons and others' (Image via 11 bit studios)

Set in early 20th-century Warsaw, The Thaumaturge is a unique blend of slavic folklore and isometric RPG. As the titular thaumaturge, protagonist Wiktor Szulski can commune with ethereal beings called "salutors," who influence human hosts in various ways. Understanding the nature of these creatures while also taming them to be useful to the player while solving various conundrums in daily life.

Since this is a narrative-driven RPG, players will also be able to mold Wiktor as they see fit, including shaping his personality, how he responds to others, approaching salutors, and more. This is also key to this supernatural RPG's tactical turn-based system, where Wiktor must use the powers of a partner salutor to combat enemies.

Created by developer Fool's Theory and published by 11 bit studios, The Thaumaturge will be released on March 4, 2024, for PC.

3) STALKER 2 Heart of Chornobyl

Danger lurks around every corner (Image via GSC Game World)

The sci-fi post-apocalyptic STALKER series is known for combining gritty first-person action with otherworldly oddities such as anomalies and artifacts as well as RPG mechanics. The upcoming STALKER 2 Heart of Chornobyl modernizes the beloved formula with a bigger open world and more immersive action. Players will step back into the shoes of a stalker infiltrating the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

New dangers await, including unique factions and deadly mutants featuring advanced AI from developer GSC Game World that will adapt to player actions during engagements. Gamers must also manage hunger, sleep, radiation, and other factors in a lawless land. All of this is powered by the best visuals the supernatural RPG FPS series has seen yet.

STALKER 2 Heart of Chornobyl will launch on September 5, 2024, for PC and Xbox Series X|S. Check out our STALKER 2 pre-order guide to know more.