Banishers Ghosts of New Eden system requirements explored

With its launch imminent, developer DONTNOD has offered the Banishers Ghosts of New Eden system requirements. This upcoming supernatural action RPG is powered by the latest Unreal Engine 5 graphics tech, ensuring a next-gen experience. As such, knowing if a player's PC meets the game's demands is important. This way, they can prepare for the title and pace their expectations.

Let's explore the PC specs as detailed by the publisher and see if Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is scalable across a range of hardware or not.

All Banishers Ghosts of New Eden system requirements detailed

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden system requirements are fairly modest (Image via Focus Entertainment)

As expected, publisher Focus Entertainment has detailed the Banishers Ghosts of New Eden system requirements through two categories: Minimum and Recommended.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 or Windows 11 (64-bit)

Windows 10 or Windows 11 (64-bit) CPU: Intel Core i3-8300 or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

Intel Core i3-8300 or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (4 GB)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (4 GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 52 GB space

Meeting the minimum requirements will allow gamers to play Banishers Ghosts of New Eden at 1080p and 30 FPS at Low in-game graphics settings. Given this is an Unreal Engine 5 game, these are surprisingly user-friendly specs.

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 or Windows 11 (64-bit)

Windows 10 or Windows 11 (64-bit) CPU: Intel Core i5-10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i5-10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (6 GB)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (6 GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 52 GB space, SSD recommended

Meeting the recommended requirements will let you play Banishers Ghosts of New Eden at 1080p and 60 FPS at Very High in-game graphics settings. Players with the recommended setup, or with something even better, will be able to enjoy hunting spectral foes and making major story decisions at the best possible visual fidelity. Given both sets of specs target 1080p, it remains to be seen how much of a difference the various graphics presets will have on performance.

That is all players need to know about the Banishers Ghosts of New Eden system requirements.

What is Banishers Ghosts of New Eden about, and when does it release?

A journey of life and death awaits (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Set in 1695, players take control of Red and Antea in a thrilling, supernatural, narrative-driven game. These are ghost hunters attempting to rid the land of a plague that has cursed its denizens. Red is a mercenary specializing in defeating evil spirits. His partner Antea is a skilled Banisher, capable of communicating with what lies beyond human recognition.

Unfortunately, the latter is killed and turned into a ghost herself. Following that tragedy, Red has to choose between trying to revive her by sacrificing others or helping cure others and, in turn, aiding Antea in reaching the afterlife. This dilemma forms the basis of the gameplay as well. As for the title's release, it arrives on February 13, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

