Best narrative adventure games coming in 2024

Adventure games span a variety of genres, and the narrative sub-genre has neither lost its edge nor popularity. 2024 looks to be a decent time for fans of the genre, with both big names and surprises accounted for. From visual novels to graphic adventures and even point-and-click titles - there is ample variety on the near horizon for fans.

Players who crave engaging storytelling supplemented by occasional brainteasers and decision-making will not be disappointed. As such, here are some of the best story-driven adventure games to keep an eye out for as they come to consoles and PCs next year in 2024.

Biggest story-driven adventure game releases to look forward to in 2024

1) Another Code: Recollection

Players who missed out on the classics can enjoy it modernized (Image via Nintendo)

Nintendo is known for its heavy-hitters like Mario and Legend of Zelda; however, they have several underrated IPs that have been dormant for years as well. Another Code: Recollection is a surprise revival of the classic Nintendo DS original Another Code: Two Stories plus the Nintendo Wii sequel Another Code R. Both titles have been remade from the ground up for Nintendo Switch with 3D graphics.

In the game, you control Ashley across Blood Edward Island and Lake Juliet in search of her presumably dead parents. There are many new faces to meet, areas to explore, and puzzles to solve. Another Code: Recollection launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch on January 19, 2024. A free demo is available right now on the Nintendo eShop

2) Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

The iconic Nintendo handheld classics return as part of the Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy collection. This includes the three latest mainline entries in Capcom's visual novel adventure series. Control Apollo and Phoenix across various murder cases and court trials to track down the culprit and emerge victorious in the following games:

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice

Remastered for modern platforms, this bundle will be the definitive way to experience the games. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy launches on January 25, 2024, for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

3) Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars Reforged

Meet familiar faces in 4K (Image via Revolution Studio)

2024 seems to be the year of retro adventure game revivals, as Broken Sword is yet another cult classic that makes a return. Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars Reforged is a remaster of the original game. This point-and-click adventure boasts stunning hand-drawn artwork as protagonist George Stobbart embarks on a journey to uncover the secrets of the Knights Templar.

While much of the content and gameplay of the 1996 original remains intact, this remaster introduces crisp 4K visuals that do the game's classic animation justice.

The score has also been revamped, helping developer Revolution Software elevate the experience further. It will launch in Q1 2024 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

4) Clock Tower (2024)

The hit Super Famicom survival horror adventure game Clock Tower gets a chance at a second life. Revealed by Limited Run Games, a brand new port of the classic aims to bring the Japan-only classic to audiences worldwide. The upcoming "Port+" remaster will bring back the tense experience as it was back in 1995 and is being handled by WayForward, Sunsoft, and Capcom.

After being adopted by the Barrows family, protagonist Jennifer Simpson must escape the mansion while being pursued by a killer called Scissorman. As she cannot fight back, she must utilize various defensive or evasive maneuvers, like hiding or running away. Clock Tower (2024) is headed to PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms sometime next year.

5) Star Trek: Resurgence

The long-running sci-fi media franchise Star Trek is no stranger to video game entries, and the latest effort may just be one of the best. Star Trek Resurgence is a narrative adventure taking place aboard the ship the USS Resolute. Developed by a team of ex-Telltale Games developers at Dramatic Labs, it features two protagonists, Jara Rydek and Carter Diaz.

Finding themselves amidst an alien conspiracy, the duo must make decisions and choices that shape the outcome of the cinematically-driven narrative. While this game is already out on PC (via Epic Games Store), PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, the narrative-adventure will be coming to Nintendo Switch and Steam sometime in 2024.