When is The Wolf Among Us 2 releasing? Recent Telltale layoffs leave fans worried about the upcoming title

Over the past decade, Telltale Games has been teasing fans with their most awaited title, The Wolf Among Us 2. It continues the story of Bigby Wolf and the residents of Fabletown from the original game released in 2013. As of now, developers report that the game has been completed and needs further testing before release.

Telltale Games has delivered some of the most iconic narrative games in the last decade, including classics classics such as The Walking Dead and Batman. While the company had been performing fairly well during its recent financial years, the economic downturn had become a severe problem for maintaining work and its employees.

This article will cover the developer's situation and their upcoming title, The Wolf Among Us 2.

Telltale's The Wolf Among Us 2 is scheduled to release in 2024

Although The Wolf Among Us 2 was originally scheduled for late 2023, it has been postponed to 2024 due to gameplay testing. However, recent news regarding the company issuing various layoffs has left the community perturbed. Many fear the thriller sequel will not be released and the developer will face another shutdown.

That said, their social media team has confirmed that the layoffs will not affect ongoing or finished projects, which means that The Expanse and The Wolf Among Us 2 will continue to be released according to schedule.

Regardless, fans are worried about going empty-handed again after a decade of waiting and getting their hopes up.

Recent history at Telltale Games

In 2018, Telltale was planning to release The Wolf Among Us 2 but suffered a great deal of losses, which led to most of their employees being laid off. The company subsequently filed for bankruptcy and shut down its operations.

LCG Entertainment acquired the company in 2019 and relaunched it under the same brand name. As a result of the acquisition, they were able to restructure the company's assets. In the end, this helped them to get back on track and work on projects from scratch.