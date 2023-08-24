All Telltale's The Walking Dead games in order

The Walking Dead is a well-known survival horror game series by Telltale Games. The story-driven franchise is inspired by the comics and takes place in the same location, Georgia. Telltale Games released the first game in 2012, which cemented the journey of Clementine and her iconic adventures in the zombie-infested world. Unlike most games, which mainly focus on puzzle solving, this franchise is primarily focused on character development and decision-making.

The choices carry over to the future episodes and shape the conclusion of each title. This article will provide a thorough list of every game in the order of their release date.

Every Telltale's The Walking Dead game in order

1) The Walking Dead Season One (2012)

The first game of The Walking Dead series introduces the players to the protagonist, Lee Everett, a university professor convicted of a criminal charge. The game revolves around his adventures with Clementine, a young girl whom he protects from every danger.

2) The Walking Dead: Season Two (2013)

The second season takes place a few months after its prequel and continues the journey in the shoes of Clementine. The game attempts to sync the save of the previous title and carries over which influences the events of the sequel, which alters various consequences.

Season Two introduces various new characters in addition to the survivors of the prequel. While Clementine barely steps in her teenage years, she bears a huge responsibility in this title.

3) The Walking Dead: Michonne (2016)

Telltale's 2016 installment is a miniseries game that temporarily shifts the limelight from Clementine and portrays the journey of a grief-stricken mother in an unexplained connected world. Michonne, the protagonist, has been fighting her personal nightmares after abandoning her two daughters and leaving the trusted group of Rick Grimes.

Michonne became one of the most loved characters in the universe and was critically acclaimed by the fans because of her iconic journey fighting against the world both physically and mentally.

4) The Walking Dead: A New Frontier (2017)

This is the third season of the franchise that continues to simulate the storyline of Clementine and also introduces a new protagonist, Javier Garcia. The game is mainly based on the decisions of the previous seasons and leaves a permanent impact on future titles.

The story of Javier was eventually short-lived, as he went on a different path during the conclusion of the title. It left a strong impression on the players, as Clementine found various details of Alvin Jr.'s (AJ) current location, who was presumed dead based on the prior events.

5) The Walking Dead: The Final Season (2018)

The concluding chapter of Clementine's story provides players with the closure of a beautifully narrated character over the course of seven years.

This title represents the adventure of Clementine in a hostile world, along with an attempt to save AJ from imminent dangers. The Final Season mesmerized the fans as Clem defined the characteristics of Lee during the first season.