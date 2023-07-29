Best The Expanse A Telltale Series settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti continue to rank among the fastest video cards money can buy. Following the 40 series lineup launch, they are now cheaper than ever. These GPUs continue to sell like hotcakes as newer launches like the 4060 and the 4060 Ti were criticized for poor gen-on-gen performance improvements.

The 3070 and the 3070 Ti remain superb video cards for playing the latest games like The Expanse: A Telltale Series. This graphic adventure isn't the most demanding game out there. Hence the 3070 and the 3070 Ti can play it without hiccups.

The game has many graphics options that can be customized for the best experience. We will list the same in this article.

Best The Expanse A Telltale Series settings for RTX 3070

With the high settings, the RTX 3070 can easily handle the latest Telltale game at 1440p. Gamers need not worry about major performance hiccups and frame drops below 60 at QHD with these settings.

The best settings combination for the RTX 3070 in The Expanse are listed below:

Video

Gamma: As per your preference

As per your preference Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Max frame rate: 30

30 Graphics quality: High

Advanced video settings

Vertical synchronization: No

No View distance: High

High Anti-aliasing: High

High Effects quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Texture quality: High

High Post-process quality: High

The game doesn't support any upscaling technologies like DLSS or FSR. Thus, those looking for an even higher refresh rate experience will have to turn down the settings slightly (to Medium) to get extra FPS.

Best The Expanse A Telltale Series settings for RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti is more powerful than the older non-Ti variant. However, the difference in graphics rendering performance isn't high enough to push the resolution to 4K. Thus, we recommend sticking to QHD with the high settings for a smooth and stable 60 FPS experience in this game.

The best settings combination for the 3070 Ti in the new Telltale game are as follows:

Video

Gamma: As per your preference

As per your preference Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Max frame rate: 60

60 Graphics quality: High

Advanced video settings

Vertical synchronization: No

No View distance: High

High Anti-aliasing: High

High Effects quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Texture quality: High

High Post-process quality: High

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are powerful enough to play the latest video games at the highest settings in QHD resolutions without major performance hiccups. Thus, gamers with these cards need not worry about framerate issues in The Expanse A Telltale Series. Players can enjoy a solid experience in this graphic adventure title with the above settings.